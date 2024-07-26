Connect with us

Otto Wallin Meets "Irish Micky Ward"

Tonight's "boxing insider" card, to be Broadcast live from tropicana atlantic city on DAZN.

It's time

Irish Micky Ward to appear at boxing insider's friday card

Boxing insider promotion's weights for friday night's card

Published

Otto Wallin Looking To Move On From Anthony JOshua FIght

By: Sean Crose Atlantic City is a long way away from Saudi Arabia, and that’s no doubt a good thing for Otto Wallin –...

4 days ago

Bruce Seldon Jr Keeps Heavyweight Boxing A Family Affair

By: Sean Crose A lot of fighters come from boxing families. Not everyone who enters the professional ranks, however, can claim to be the...

2 days ago

ATLANTIC CITY (July 24, 2024)–Weights for Friday night’s Boxing Insider Promotions card that will take place at Tropicana Atlantic City and streamed Live on...

1 day ago

By: Sean Crose Ali-Frazier. Zale-Graziano. Fury-Wilder. These are considered some of the greatest trilogies in boxing history – and rightfully so. Yet the three...

24 hours ago