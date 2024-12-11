Anthony Joshua feels oleksandr usyk will defeat Tyson fury in rematch

By: Sean Crose

Anthony Joshua is no longer a heavyweight titlist, but he remains one of the top draws in all of boxing. The man is extremely entertaining in the ring. More often than not, the towering Londoner delivers action. That’s why fans would love to see Joshua battle fellow former heavyweight titlist Tyson Fury in the near future. A Joshua-Fury match might not be the relevant battle fans have longed for over the years…then again, it just might be. Fury, after all, is battling Oleksandr Usyk later this month. Should he win the rematch against the brilliant Usyk, Fury will be a world titlist yet again.

That’s good news for Joshua, who would no doubt love to be able to fight for a world title once again. Ironically enough, Joshua – who has faced and been bested by Usyk twice himself – thinks Fury will lose to Usyk in the rematch, much as Fury lost to Usyk in their first fight. “I think it’s going to be a tough fight early on,” Joshua told Queensbury Promotions (via Business Day) and then I feel like Usyk will edge it again.” Joshua isn’t alone in his thinking, though the first fight between Usyk and Fury was extremely close.

Still, Joshua feels Usyk’s skills will once again lead him to victory over Fury. “He’s a class operator,” Joshua said of Usyk, “so I think Usyk’s one of the best out there. That’s why I think he’ll win.” Things may not work out the way Joshua predicts, but there’s no doubt Joshua knows that which of he speaks. For he’s faced Usyk for a full twenty four rounds. Unfortunately (for Joshua, at least) Usyk won both those fights in fairly dominant fashion. Yet there’s little doubt that Joshua knows what it’s like to face Usyk, perhaps better than anyone.

Whether or not Fury wins the Usyk rematch, there will still be interest in seeing he and Joshua throw down. Joshua won’t be able to fight Fury for any heavyweight titles, though, if Fury loses to Usyk a second time. The fight might then be considered a second tier affair, popular though it would undoubtedly be. Joshua is perhaps slipping, as his recent loss to Daniel Dubois might indicate. Fury might be considered a bit over the hill himself should he come up short against Usyk twice in a row. Still, the longed for Joshua-Fury fight will feel like unfinished businesses for each fighter should they never meet in the ring.