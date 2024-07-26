Connect with us

By: Sean Crose

Boxing Insider’s Friday card, broadcast live from Tropicana Atlantic City on DAZN. Started with a junior welterweight throwdown scheduled for four. Kalinda Feria entered the ring with a 1-1 record. Her opponent, Stacia Suttles, was making her professional debut. Suttles did strong work behind a straight jab before putting Feria down and out with a body shot in the very first round.

Next up was a super middleweight affair scheduled for four. The 1-0 Marco Romero got to work right away against his opponent, the 2-0 Victor Pradis. Indeed, he put his man down in the first, and – although Pradis got up and survived the round, he got to work in the second, banging away at Pradis until the referee stepped in and stopped the fight.

Romero’s victory was followed up by a lightweight affair scheduled for four, which saw Arveontae Dukes put his 2-0 record on the line against the 1-0 Jason Castanon. Although the battle between the two New Yorkers didn’t have the explosive ending of the previous two fights, Dukes put up a strong and aggressive enough performance to earn a unanimous decision win.

