Boxing Insider results: Justin Figueroa, Bruce Seldon Jr, and Jacob solis, all end their fights within the distance.

Otto Wallin Stops ONORIODE EHWARIEME In first

Otto Wallin - ONORIODE EHWARIEME undercard results: Stacia Suttles, Marco Romero make quick work of their competition, Arveontae Dukes impresses

Tonight's "boxing insider" card, to be Broadcast live from tropicana atlantic city on DAZN.

Otto Wallin Meets "Irish Micky Ward"

Published

By: Sean Crose

Bruce Seldon Jr, son of former heavyweight titlist Bruce Seldon, won his second professional fight on Friday, as he completely dominated Isaiah Margheim in a scheduled heavyweight four rounder. Tasting the mat twice, Margheim was mercifully saved from more punishment when the referee stopped the fight in the second.

Next up, middleweight Jacob Solis put his 4-0 record on the line against the 2-1-1 James Abraham in a scheduled four rounder. The opening round was a battle of jabs. Things remained rather slow in the second. The energy level rose in the third as southpaw Solis started landing effectively. Solis continued landing well in the fourth and final round, well enough for the referee to step in and end the fight before the final bell.

It was time for the co-main event. Freddy Espinoza put his 10-5 record on the line against the popular local middleweight, 9-0 Justin Figueroa in a scheduled six rounder. The first saw Figueroa land with a clean left and more or less dominate. Espinoza proved to be game in the second, but Figueroa looked to have the stronger skill set. When he landed, you knew it hurt Espinoza.

Figueroa patiently stalked his man in the third until he moment was right. Then, when the moment came, the Atlantic City native unloaded. The referee, seeing there was no reason for the contest to continue, wisely stopped the bout.

