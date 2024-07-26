Connect with us

Otto Wallin Stops ONORIODE EHWARIEME In first

Boxing Insider results: Justin Figueroa, Bruce Seldon Jr, and Jacob solis, all end their fights within the distance.

Otto Wallin - ONORIODE EHWARIEME undercard results: Stacia Suttles, Marco Romero make quick work of their competition, Arveontae Dukes impresses

Tonight's "boxing insider" card, to be Broadcast live from tropicana atlantic city on DAZN.

Otto Wallin Meets "Irish Micky Ward"

Published

By: Sean Crose

Former world titlist contender Otto Wallin returned to the ring Friday night in order to take on Onoriode Ehwarieme in a scheduled heavyweight eight rounder. The bout, which went down at the Tropicana Atlantic City, was a Boxing Insider promotion aired live on the DAZN streaming service.

A thunderous straight left from the southpaw Wallin put Ehwarieme down in the very first round. Ehwarieme bravely beat the count, but the referee stepped in and stopped the fight before more damage was done. While Wallin was the clear favorite walking in, the victory was clean, thunderous and quickly earned.

“I just try to go out there, not be reckless,” the popular contender stated afterward. “Come back (from a loss to Anthony Joshua) get a knockout in the first round, it always feels good.”

“I’m still one of the top guys,” he said, “and I think I showed it now.”

