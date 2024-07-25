Boxing insider promotion’s weights for friday night’s card

ATLANTIC CITY (July 24, 2024)–Weights for Friday night’s Boxing Insider Promotions card that will take place at Tropicana Atlantic City and streamed Live on DAZN

Otto Wallin 244 lbs. – Onoriode Ehwarieme 226 lbs.

Jason Castanon 139 lbs. – Arevonte Dukes 136 lbs.

Justin Figueroa 159 lbs. – Freddy Espinoza 159 lbs.

Bruce Seldon Jr. 229 lbs. – Isiah Margheim 243 lbs.

Jacob Riley Solis 162.5 lbs. – James Abraham 164 lbs.

Marco Romero 168 lbs. – Victor Pradis 168 lbs.

Stacia Suttles 140 lbs. – Kalinda Faria 139 8 lbs.

Promoter: Boxing Insider Promotions

Venue: Tropicana Atlantic City

1st Bell: 7:30 PM ET

Stream: DAZN

“Irish” Micky Ward will be in attendance to meet and greet fans and sign autographs.

photo credit – The Fight Photos/David Algranati

To see the card live and in-person, click on the link below:

https://t.co/n4eO0ZpYhG