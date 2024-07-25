YOUNG STARS LIGHT UP THE TROP AC ON FRIDAY NIGHT

Romero, Suttles, Figueroa, Seldon put skills on display, live on DAZN



ATLANTIC CITY — Fans who attend the boxing show on FRIDAY, JULY 26 at the TROPICANA ATLANTIC CITY will be seeing some of boxing’s stars of the future. And so will fight aficianados around the world who watch the show on DAZN, starting at 7:30 PM ET.

Larry Goldberg of BOXING INSIDER PROMOTIONS (recently named “Promoter of the Year” in New York) likes to gather the best young talent, not just on the east coast but around the nation.

One of those young stars is, of course, JUSTIN “MR. ATLANTIC CITY” FIGUEROA, who comes into his six-round bout on Friday night with a record of 9-0 with seven knockouts. Figueroa is well-known in the area for his time as a football player and wrestler at Holy Spirit High School. And as many people are aware, he’s been a member of the prestigious Atlantic City Beach Patrol.

He’ll try to stay unbeaten as he takes on FREDDY ESPINOZA (10-5, 7 KO’s), a veteran who is trying to gain his footing as he’s been competing in the U.S. Nothing’s been easy for Espinoza, who’s found himself in the ring with undefeated opponents in each of his last three fights.

Another local Atlantic City talent, BRUCE SELDON JR., will fight ISAIAH MARGHEIM (1-3) in a four-round heavyweight bout. He is, of course, the son of former WBA heavyweight champion Bruce Seldon, who beat Tony Tucker for the title in 1995 and defended against Joe Hipp before losing to Mike Tyson. The younger Seldon played football at Absegami High School, and had his pro debut on June 15 as he knocked out Terrick Maven in one round.

MARCO ROMERO has been one of the nation’s premier boxers on an amateur level, and he’ll be competing in his second pro fight. Romero has won a slew of amateur titles; they include the National Silver Gloves (six times), the National Junior Olympics (three times) and the Ringside World Championships (five times). He’s had a very eventful time over the last calendar year; he took home the U.S.Championship, and just a couple of months ago, he captured the National Golden Gloves title. He had an amateur career that was beyond stellar, with only five losses in 141 bouts.

He didn’t waste any time jumping into the professional ranks, with a TKO over Jonathan Gary on June 15. On Friday night he’ll face VICTOR PRADIS (2-0), a native of Mexico who currently lives in Covington, LA.

Romero, who hails from Kansas, is trained by the estimable John Brown, who has been involved in amateur boxing for decades, including a stint as President of USA Boxing, the governing body for amateur boxing competition in the United States. Brown was also the owner of Ringside Products, which became a world leader in manufacturing boxing equipment. Moreno is the first professional boxer he’s been involved with since former WBO heavyweight champion Tommy Morrison.

STACIA SUTTLES, who is known as “The Natural,” will be making her long-awaited pro debut on Friday night. Suttles, whose first name is pronounced “Stay-sha,” has the ability and charisma to become the next superstar in women’s boxing. She has been boxing less than ten years, but won a U.S. Championship in the amateur ranks one year after putting gloves on for the first time. In all, she has won eight different national or international competitions, and was a U.S. Olympic alternate.

Suttles, who is from Philadelphia and now lives in the Bronx, has interests outside of boxing as well. She is signed to the Wilhelmina modeling agency and enjoys teaching, as she has worked as a martial arts activities specialist at a day camp. She’s a tall (5’9-1/2″) and skilled boxer who will cause many problems for junior welterweights in the women’s ranks.

One of them might be her first professional opponent, Brazil’s KALINDA FARIA (1-1), who will be giving up four inches in height to Suttles in this scheduled four-rounder.

In connection with the show, Boxing Insider will be making a donation to the Atlantic City PAL, to be matched dollar-for-dollar by Caesars Entertainment, the parent company of the Tropicana.

And don’t forget that the legendary MICKY WARD will be on hand to greet fans in the Tropicana showroom.

Tickets are priced at $60, $100, $150 and $200, and are available at the door on the day of the show.





