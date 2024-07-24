Bruce Seldon Jr Keeps Heavyweight Boxing A Family Affair

By: Sean Crose

A lot of fighters come from boxing families. Not everyone who enters the professional ranks, however, can claim to be the son of a former heavyweight world titlist. Yet Bruce Seldon Jr, who will be engaging in his second professional fight Friday night in Atlantic City, comes from a high boxing pedigree. For Seldon Jr’s father, Bruce Seldon Sr, was once the WBA heavyweight champion of the world. And, while Seldon Sr, who held the WBA strap in the mid-nineties, isn’t one of the bigger names of his era, there’s something to be said for a man to be a world titlist in one of the heavyweight divisions’ golden ages.

Long story short: Seldon Sr. was stopped in the first round by the one and only Mike Tyson the night that saw the untimely death of Tupac Shakur (who had seen the fight live). Losing to a great such as Tyson doesn’t mean the senior Selden isn’t worthy of respect – especially in his home town of Atlantic City, New Jersey. Indeed, Seldon Sr went by the nickname of “The Atlantic City Express” during his career, and although his professional days are over, the Seldon legacy isn’t a thing of the past – indeed, it may be heading to new places.

For Seldon Jr, will be appearing on the Boxing Insider Promotions card this Friday night at Atlantic City’s Tropicana. It will be the younger Seldon’s second fight in a career that just began in June when the 34 year old stopped Terrick Mavin in the first round. This time around, Seldon Jr will be squaring off against Isaiah Margheim in a scheduled four round affair. Although all eyes will be on Seldon Jr, this week, Margheim is no doubt aware of the fact that a win over a former world champion’s son will bring him some hard earned attention of his own.

One thing that Seldon Jr is clearly doing well – aside from having won his first fight, is appearing in Atlantic City. Like his father, Seldon Jr is an Atlantic City man. Without doubt there will be some local love when he slips in between to ropes to square off against Margheim on Friday. Should he do well in front of Boxing Insider Promotion’s cameras, Seldon Jr can even appeal to a live audience outside the Tropicana. To see the Seldon-Margheim bout live and in person at the Tropicana, simply click on the link below:

https://www.ticketmaster.com/boxinginsider-live-professional-boxing-atlantic-city-new-jersey-07-26-2024/event/020060CD00CE6AFA