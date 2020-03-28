At Home Boxing Workout – Options to Integrate into Any Fitness Routine

Working out at Home is Still Working Out

Times are hard and getting motivated to workout without a coach is sometimes even harder. Not sure where to start? Here is an at home boxing workout that you can do to stay active even out of the ring. These are easy to integrate into any at home workout you may be doing.

Jump Rope

Jumping rope is a great way to warm up you whole body and get a bit of a sweat going. If you are new to jumping rope, start slow with a certain amount of successful jumps as a goal. If you are a pro, set a timer and continue for a certain period of time, switching techniques every so many jumps. Jumping rope is a great boxer workout for cardio and coordination. Here are some optional techniques:

High Knees

Butt kickers

Forward and Back

Side to Side

Single leg

Speed

Abs (Core)

Anywhere there is a carpet, rug or yoga mat is an appropriate place for an ab workout. No equipment needed. It is important to maintain core strength and stability for overall athletic performance and many of life’s daily tasks. Plus, you are a little more prepared if you don’t block that body shot. Determine you time or number of crunches and then just pick your poison:

Traditional crunches

Russian Twists

Crunches with legs crossed

Bicycle Twists

V-Ups

Side Crunches

Flutter and Scissor Kicks

Wrap your legs around a heavy bag (if you have one) for suspended abs

Push-Ups

Push up are another move with many variations, most of which involve the position of your hands. Upper body strength is important. Remember to keep your butt down but don’t sag. Keep your head up, which will help flatten out your back. If you are super tough and want a challenge, put something heavy on your back (may need help with that) and do weighted push ups. Go for time or number of push ups:

Standard hands under shoulders push ups

Out Wide

Hands together in a Diamond Shape

Staggered with one hand out in from and one back

Clap Push Ups

Squats

There are countless squat variations with or without equipment. Assuming you are doing these with no equipment, there are still plenty of options that will keep you powerful and moving forward. Power starts from the ground up. Don’t be afraid of leg day. Remember to keep your back straight and use your legs for power. Go for number of squats or for time:

Squats in your boxing stance (be sure to switch stances too)

Standard squats

Split squats (one leg in front, one in back)

Jump squats for distance or in place

Squat rotations – Stay in one spot and bring your opposite elbow to opposite knee as you squat.

At Home Workout When you Need It

These easy moves can be integrated into your at home workout no matter what it is. The important part is to keep moving. You can use this time to be lazy, or you can use this time to be better.