Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Elijah Garcia Stops Amilcar Vidal In Four

Posted on 03/04/2023

By: Sean Crose

Showtime boxing ran a triple header on Saturday night from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. The opening bout pitted the 16-0 Amilcar Vidal against the 13-0 Elijah Garcia in a scheduled 10 round middleweight affair. The first round saw Vidal trying to employ a range advantage with his jab. Although the pace remained fairly deliberate, both men landed well in the second. Garcia’s face, however, was bloodied up.

With that being said, Garcia tossed off a mean combination in the third, and applied pressure very effectively. The southpaw continued to pressure his man in the fourth. The tide was certainly now flowing in Garcia’s direction. In fact, it was flowing so strongly in Garcia’s direction that he rocked Vitale towards the end of the round and began pummeling him on the ropes. Referee Jack Reiss stepped in and stopped the fight as Vitale crumbled onto the canvas.

Leave a Comment

More Interviews

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Jarrett Hurd Stopped By Armando Resendiz
March 4th
Tyson Fury On Brother Tommy: "If He Loses To Jake Paul Then He’s Finished With The Boxing"
February 24th
Tony Harrison: "I'm Busting My Ass Here Man, And I'll Be Ready Come Fight Night"
March 3rd
Will Jake Paul Learn From Defeat?
February 28th
Devin Haney: "The Safe Bet Would Be Tank, But You Can't Count Ryan Out"
March 1st

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend