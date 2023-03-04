Elijah Garcia Stops Amilcar Vidal In Four

By: Sean Crose

Showtime boxing ran a triple header on Saturday night from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. The opening bout pitted the 16-0 Amilcar Vidal against the 13-0 Elijah Garcia in a scheduled 10 round middleweight affair. The first round saw Vidal trying to employ a range advantage with his jab. Although the pace remained fairly deliberate, both men landed well in the second. Garcia’s face, however, was bloodied up.

With that being said, Garcia tossed off a mean combination in the third, and applied pressure very effectively. The southpaw continued to pressure his man in the fourth. The tide was certainly now flowing in Garcia’s direction. In fact, it was flowing so strongly in Garcia’s direction that he rocked Vitale towards the end of the round and began pummeling him on the ropes. Referee Jack Reiss stepped in and stopped the fight as Vitale crumbled onto the canvas.