STACIA SUTTLES BEGINS HER PRO JOURNEY ON FRIDAY NIGHT IN ATLANTIC CITY

July 26 – Boxing Insider Promotions – Tropicana Atlantic City – Live on DAZN

In the world of women’s boxing, which is growing all the time, Stacia (Stay-sha) Suttles is someone who has exactly what it takes to stand out. She is admittedly getting started in the pro ranks rather late, as she is 29, but there is no questioning her credentials as she takes her career in another direction.

Suttles did not even box until 2015, but she was able to take to the sport very quickly. In fact, it was only about a year before she was showing some elite promise. She not only won the 2016 New York Golden Gloves title, she won the U.S. Championship that same year and finished second in the National Golden Gloves. She has also been an alternate for the U.S. Olympic team.

At one point, Suttles took a three-year hiatus from boxing, during which time she pursued other interests and took up the role of being an entrepreneur. She has established something called the “Suttles Boxing Academy” and says she has perfected her elevator pitch, ready to recruit interested parties at any time.

She is a teacher at heart, and has also worked as a martial arts activities specialist instructing day campers. Her students love her. She also had the opportunity to sign with the world-renowned Wilhelmina modeling agency in 2017. This is clearly someone who is thinking ahead to a life that will eventually come outside of boxing.

But there is unfinished business. Suttles eventually returned to boxing, but probably languished in the amateurs a little too long. She competed for the last time in the non-paid ranks in April, at the World Boxing Cup (International Invitational) and lost a strange decision to Emilie Sonic of France, where she won 3-2 on the judges’ cards in two of the three rounds.

On Friday night she will venture into the professional ranks against Kalinda Faria, who comes from Brazil with a 1-1 record. Suttles, who stands 5-9 1/2, will enjoy a four-inch height advantage over the 38-year-old Faria. And we will witness the first chapter of a story that might ultimately make its mark on women’s boxing history.

