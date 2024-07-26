Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Atlantic City Boxing Featured 1 Headlines

STACIA SUTTLES BEGINS HER PRO JOURNEY ON FRIDAY NIGHT IN ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic City Boxing Featured 1 Headlines

MICKY WARD IS BACK IN ATLANTIC CITY - COME AND SAY HELLO THIS FRIDAY

Atlantic City Boxing Featured 1 Headlines

WALLIN CHASES HEAVYWEIGHT CROWN - ROAD GOES THROUGH THE TROP ON FRIDAY

Atlantic City Boxing Featured 1 Headlines Previews

YOUNG STARS LIGHT UP THE TROP AC ON FRIDAY NIGHT

Atlantic City Boxing Featured 2 Headlines

Boxing Insider Promotions' REsults: Justin figueroa defeats Antoni Armas; John Leonardo Stops Frank Gonzalez

Atlantic City Boxing

STACIA SUTTLES BEGINS HER PRO JOURNEY ON FRIDAY NIGHT IN ATLANTIC CITY

Published

Former natiional champion makes debut on Friday night on Boxing Insider show

July 26 – Boxing Insider Promotions – Tropicana Atlantic City – Live on DAZN

In the world of women’s boxing, which is growing all the time, Stacia (Stay-sha) Suttles is someone who has exactly what it takes to stand out. She is admittedly getting started in the pro ranks rather late, as she is 29, but there is no questioning her credentials as she takes her career in another direction.

Suttles did not even box until 2015, but she was able to take to the sport very quickly. In fact, it was only about a year before she was showing some elite promise. She not only won the 2016 New York Golden Gloves title, she won the U.S. Championship that same year and finished second in the National Golden Gloves. She has also been an alternate for the U.S. Olympic team.

At one point, Suttles took a three-year hiatus from boxing, during which time she pursued other interests and took up the role of being an entrepreneur. She has established something called the “Suttles Boxing Academy” and says she has perfected her elevator pitch, ready to recruit interested parties at any time.

She is a teacher at heart, and has also worked as a martial arts activities specialist instructing day campers. Her students love her. She also had the opportunity to sign with the world-renowned Wilhelmina modeling agency in 2017. This is clearly someone who is thinking ahead to a life that will eventually come outside of boxing.

But there is unfinished business. Suttles eventually returned to boxing, but probably languished in the amateurs a little too long. She competed for the last time in the non-paid ranks in April, at the World Boxing Cup (International Invitational) and lost a strange decision to Emilie Sonic of France, where she won 3-2 on the judges’ cards in two of the three rounds.

On Friday night she will venture into the professional ranks against Kalinda Faria, who comes from Brazil with a 1-1 record. Suttles, who stands 5-9 1/2, will enjoy a four-inch height advantage over the 38-year-old Faria. And we will witness the first chapter of a story that might ultimately make its mark on women’s boxing history.

Tickets for the July 26 Boxing Insider Promotions show are priced at $60, $100, $150 and $200, and are available at the door on the day of the show.



In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

Featured 2

Otto Wallin Looking To Move On From Anthony JOshua FIght

By: Sean Crose Atlantic City is a long way away from Saudi Arabia, and that’s no doubt a good thing for Otto Wallin –...

4 days ago

Featured 2

Bruce Seldon Jr Keeps Heavyweight Boxing A Family Affair

By: Sean Crose A lot of fighters come from boxing families. Not everyone who enters the professional ranks, however, can claim to be the...

2 days ago

Featured 2

Boxing insider promotion’s weights for friday night’s card

ATLANTIC CITY (July 24, 2024)–Weights for Friday night’s Boxing Insider Promotions card that will take place at Tropicana Atlantic City and streamed Live on...

1 day ago

Featured 2

Irish Micky Ward to appear at boxing insider’s friday card

By: Sean Crose Ali-Frazier. Zale-Graziano. Fury-Wilder. These are considered some of the greatest trilogies in boxing history – and rightfully so. Yet the three...

24 hours ago