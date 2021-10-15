Joet Gonzalez speaks candidly on fighting in someone else’s backyard again, lessons learned, and unsatisfied fight fans



Photo Courtesy of Golden Boy Boxing

“I don’t think I get the respect, but it is what it is. These boxing people are never going to be happy. You know, I’m the type of fighter that’s always going to express myself. I want to fight the best the top guys win or lose. And people don’t see that. They just see a loss and it’s over, but, they don’t see who I fought. They just think I’m a bum, but it is what it is. I’m here to fight the best, win, lose, or draw. ” – Joet Gonzalez

Joet Gonzalez aims to put the best of his abilities together as he challenges Emanuel Navarrete for the WBO featherweight title. A showdown with the potential to be all action will further excite an already talent-filled weight class.

His last outing resulted in an exciting victory over Miguel Marriaga by unanimous decision in 2020. A win he is proud of following the loss against Shakur Stevenson in 2019. But of the two, it was the loss that taught the greater lessons.

The loss against Stevenson, especially how it was promoted [taught me the most]. I got a lot of backlash and it is what it is. People, can think what they want or say what they want about me. I know who I am as a person. A lot of people, if they were in my shoes, would take the loss and quit. And especially with that promotion that I had, that backstory, [other] fighters would lose their minds. But I’ve shown the public that I’m here to fight the best and I’m strong-minded. I took on Marriaga and I came on with the victory there. Now again, I’m going to a backyard, you know, territory, three straight fights in a row, and I’m taking on another world champion. I’m just showing the people who I am.

Ahead of Friday night’s clash at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, Gonzalez spoke to BoxingInsider.com. Speaking candidly, Gonzalez discussed the challenge at hand, what the loss against Stevenson taught him, and unappreciative fight fans.

Navarrete vs Gonzalez takes place Friday, Oct 15 at the Pechanga Arena San Diego. The bout will be broadcast on ESPN+ at 5:30 PDT