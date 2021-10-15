Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Ryan Garcia Injures Right Wrist, Postpones Showdown Against Joseph Diaz

Posted on 10/15/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Ryan Garcia had effectively taken a six-month boxing sabbatical to address his mental health. But while Garcia was confident that he got his mind right, it was his body that has recently failed him.

In Garcia’s return to the ring, the lightweight contender was set to take on WBC interim lightweight titlist, Joseph Diaz. The two were penciled in for a November 27th, showdown in Los Angeles, California.

Now, however, as Garcia began ramping up activity during training camp, he’s sustained a serious injury to his right hand. News of Garcia’s injury was first reported by Mike Coppinger of ESPN. Coppinger later revealed that Garcia will now have subsequent wrist surgery and is hoping to face off against Diaz in February.

After picking up the most significant win of his career against Luke Campbell on January 2nd, earlier this year, Garcia’s momentum has come to a grinding halt. Since securing the win against Campbell, Garcia was set to take on multiple division titlist Javier Fortuna. Those plans though, never came to past as Garcia, as previously mentioned, prioritized his mental health.

Stepping in on short notice to replace Garcia was Joseph Diaz. Although Diaz moved up in weight to land the showdown against Fortuna, he showed little to no trouble in navigating the 135-pound waters. Diaz would both outbox and outmuscle his man to record the unanimous decision win.

At the moment, it’s unclear if Diaz would be willing to sit out the rest of the calendar year to face Garcia in the first quarter of 2022. If Diaz opts to go in another direction, he could bypass Garcia altogether and square off against WBC full titleholder, Devin Haney.

The 22-year-old Haney has often criticized both Diaz and Garcia for their refusal to face him. Presently, Diaz is the number one mandatory challenger to Haney and his lightweight world title.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Deontay Wilder Makes Last Minute Change With Fight Gloves: "Since They Wanna Have Little To No Padding, We're Going To Have The Same"
October 9th
Deontay Wilder Makes Explicit Gesture In Video, Apparently In Reference To Respected Commentator
October 8th
Fury Knocks Out Wilder In 11th Round Of Instant Classic
October 10th
Deontay Wilder: "He [Tyson Fury] Came To Lean On Me, Try To Rough Me Up And He Succeeded"
October 10th
Did Tyson Fury Benefit From A "Long Count?" The Answer Won't Make A Difference
October 10th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend