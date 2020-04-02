Free Online At Home Boxing Workouts

With all gyms across the nation closed to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID19), countless students and professional athletes are left to fend for themselves. We can’t guarantee that these at home boxing workouts will be nearly as great as the coaches you are used to in your regular gym, and they won’t take the place of actually punching someone in the face, but they are free and will keep you moving.

At Home Boxing Workouts You Can Start Today

Check out this list of at home workouts and get back into fighting shape. Many of these are streaming on YouTube or Instagram Live (remain online for 24 hours). Check individual links for times and other details.

Salita Promotion

The promotion is hosting a “Train Like a Boxer” Youtube series with several notable boxing names leading instructions such as Claressa Shields, Otto Wallin, Shohjajon Ergashev and more. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ac6uhKgGxUA&app=desktop#menu

Rumble

You can stream daily Rumble-themed workouts on Instagram Live, no equipment necessary! Many of the classes feature a combination of boxing and bodyweight exercises. https://www.instagram.com/doyourumble/

Box + Flow

Boxing plus yoga workouts are being streamed up to twice a day throughout the week on the Box + Flow Instagram Live. It’s like 2 for 1 if you are a boxer and a yogi. https://www.instagram.com/boxandflow/

Prevail Boxing

Stream boxing classes on the Prevail Boxing YouTube channel whenever they fit your schedule. These are creative workouts designed for boxing. . https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe80jWGFna6FoX_rvqksdgw

Box Union

Access multiple classes per week on Box Union’s Instagram Live. Aside from the shadowboxing sessions, the brand is offering two new classes: BoxUnion HIIT and BoxUnion Abs, Butt, Core. https://www.instagram.com/boxunionstudio/

Title Boxing Club

These all-level workouts can be pretty cardio oriented, but there is a free 30-day trial for online content, and it may be what you need to get you through. https://www.titleboxingclubondemand.com/

The Corner Boxing Club

This all levels gym in Colorado has a solid mix of boxing technique and strength and conditioning to keep you fit and sharp. New content is continually uploaded for free on their YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCerxEBXdsCSE1uUclCV2STQ/

Do you know of additional free online at home boxing workouts that we’ve missed? We’ve love to hear about them. Please post in the comments.