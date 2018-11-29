Why You Should Record Your Boxing Workouts

By Bryanna Fissori

Posting on social media is not what we are referring to when we say it is beneficial to record your boxing workouts. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t, but your social media engagement is your business. Helping build better boxers is ours.

Why should you record your boxing workouts?

Everyone has a certain style and method of movement. Some of these idiosyncrasies are good, but others are not. Most coaches serve the purpose of correcting the movements that are not ideal, but sometimes you have to see it for yourself.

Let’s say you think that you are keeping your hands up at the level of your face, but your coach is repeatedly telling you to keep your hands up. It may take visualization of the problem that inspires the need to fix it.

Conditioning Workouts

It may sound silly to record yourself lifting weights or doing pushups, but a sloppy workout can have an impact on the functionality of your muscles. Reviewing your posture and technique can identify areas where you are weak or unintentionally causing damage to your body. This is a great way to make the most out of your boxing workouts.

Shadow Boxing in front of a mirror

Sparring while trying to watch yourself probably won’t work out well. But shadowboxing in front of a mirror allows you to see your movements and correct them in real time. If you have the opportunity to shadow box with a group of people, a mirror allows you to mimic their movements and see what works for you.

Drills Technique

Having the ability to correct your movements while you are training can be very valuable. At times you may find that you are having difficulty understanding exactly what you need to do in a particular drill. In a small class situation, it may be beneficial for the trainer to video boxing workouts done by you and the others in the class. If you can watch the video in between rounds it may be easier to understand the parts you are missing in comparison to your teammates.

Sparring

Sparring is when it all comes together. All of the techniques learned in class are applied and you realize what it is that actually works for you and fits with your natural reactions. Recording sparring can be crucial to identifying holes in your technique and especially important for competitive boxers.