MICKY WARD IS BACK IN ATLANTIC CITY – COME AND SAY HELLO THIS FRIDAY

Legendary warrior is special guest at Tropicana AC for Boxing Insider show



ATLANTIC CITY — MICKY WARD thrilled boxing fans for years. And he became a particular favorite among Atlantic City audiences.

Well, now they get to see him again as he is the special guest of Larry Goldberg’s BOXING INSIDER PROMOTIONS on FRIDAY, JULY 26, for the summer’s biggest boxing card at the TROPICANA ATLANTIC CITY.



The seven-fight card, which is highlighted by world-ranked heavyweight OTTO WALLIN in an eight-round main event against ONORIODE EHWARIEME. And it will be televised live by DAZN (“Da Zone”), where viewers can see the big fights on any device. The fights begin at 7:30 PM ET.

Ward, a native of Lowell, MA, had a series of highs and lows in his career. A three-time New England Gloves champion, he won his first fourteen pro fights, but went through losing streaks as well. He did have the opportunity to fight for the IBF junior welterweight title against Vincent Phillips in 1997 and was stopped on cuts.

He was more fortunate in March 2000, when he went to the United Kingdom and scored an eighth-round stoppage of Shea Neary to win the WBU (World Boxing Union) 140-pound crown.

What Micky Ward became best known for, however, was his thrilling trilogy of fights with Hall of Famer Arturo Gatti. Ward won the first meeting on a ten-round majority decision (May 2002), but he lost ten-round decisions in each of the next two, both in Atlantic City (November 2002 and June 2003). Each of those fights had fans on the edge of their seats.

Ward retired from the ring after the third Gatti fight. But his story didn’t end there. His past career and family life was chronicled in the movie “The Fighter,” from which Mark Wahlberg, who played him, won a Golden Globe nomination, and Christian Bale (who played his brother) and Melissa Leo (who portrayed his mother) both won Oscars.

So come meet one of the great warriors, Micky Ward, at the Trop!

In connection with the show, Boxing Insider will be making a donation to the Atlantic City PAL, to be matched dollar-for-dollar by Caesars Entertainment, the parent company of the Tropicana.

6

Tickets are priced at $60, $100, $150 and $200, and are available at the door on the day of the show.





