WALLIN CHASES HEAVYWEIGHT CROWN – ROAD GOES THROUGH THE TROP ON FRIDAY

Star-studded card also features AC locals, amateur stars – live on DAZN

ATLANTIC CITY — Heavyweight OTTO WALLIN takes a very important step in his career when he headlines the FRIDAY, JULY 26 card from Larry Goldberg’s BOXING INSIDER PROMOTIONS that takes place at the TROPICANA ATLANTIC CITY. The show will be televised live on DAZN (“Da Zone”), where viewers can see big fights on any device (7:30 PM ET).

With the volatility in the division caused by Oleksandr Usyk’s win over Tyson Fury and his subsequent abdication of the IBF version of the heavyweight title, Wallin (26-2, 14 KO’s) could very easily find himself in the middle of discussion for a title shot. Currently he is ranked #11 in the world by the IBF (International Boxing Federation) and he has now been elevated to the #15 spot by the WBC (World Boxing Council), as Anthony Joshua has been dropped from those rankings after agreeing to fight Daniel Dubois for the IBF crown.

To go further in this chase for the heavyweight championship, the Swedish native will have to get by the challenge of ONORIODE EHWARIEME (20-4, 19 KO’s), a mammoth (6’7″) slugger out of Nigeria who has earned the nickname “Godzilla.” Ehwarieme, a 2008 Olympian, recently competed for the WBC FECARBOX title, and has suffered three of his four defeats to undefeated fighters.

Wallin is trained by JOEY GAMACHE, who in his storied career won titles in the junior lightweight, lightweight and junior welterweight (WBU) divisions.

The Wallin-Ehwarieme bout, which is scheduled for eight rounds, highlights the seven-bout program, which is set to begin at 7:30 PM ET on DAZN.

Also in action on Frtiday night:

6 Rounds — Middleweights

JUSTIN FIGUEROA (9-0, 7 KO’s), Atlantic City (159 lbs.)

vs.

FREDDY ESPINOZA (10-5, 7 KO’s), Nicaragua (159 lbs.)



4 Rounds — Super Middleweights

MARCO ROMERO (1-0, 1 KO), Olathe, Kansas (168 lbs.)

vs.

VICTOR PRADIS (2-0), Covington, LA (168 lbs.)



4 Rounds — Middleweights

JACOB SOLIS (4-0, 4 KO’s), New York City (162.5 lbs.)

vs.

JAMES ABRAHAM (2-1-1, 2 KO’s), Queens, NY (164 lbs.)



4 Rounds — Heavyweights

BRUCE SELDON JR. (1-0, 1 KO), Atlantic City (229 lbs.)

vs.

ISAIAH MARGHEIM (1-3), Sanducky, Ohio (243 lbs.)



4 Rounds — Lightweights

JASON CASTANON (1-0, 1 KO), Brooklyn (139 lbs.)

vs.

ARVEONTAE DUKES (2-0), Bronx. NY (136 lbs.)



4 Rounds — Jr. Welterweights

STACIA SUTTLES (pro debut), Bronx, NY (140 lbs.)

vs.

KALINDA FERIA (1-1), Brazil (139 lbs.)

In connection with the show, Boxing Insider will be making a donation to the Atlantic City PAL, to be matched dollar-for-dollar by Caesars Entertainment, the parent company of the Tropicana.

Tickets are priced at $60, $100, $150 and $200, and are available at the door on the day of the show.

