Heavy Bag Workout for Strength and Conditioning

By Bryanna Fissori

Heavy bag workouts are an important part of any boxing routine. They allow the body to develop muscle memory for specific combinations with varying rhythms and intensity. Bag work also helps to build endurance, strength, and speed. This workout is designed to work both sides of your body without excluding your core and lower body. Enjoy!

Warm Up:

Two minutes of shadowboxing without gloves on

Two minutes of shadowboxing with gloves on

Round One (Two Minutes):

Your combination for Heavy Bag Workout round one is:

Jab

Cross

Hook

Cross

Double jab as you back away from the bag before coming in for the next combination. Repeat for the entire two minutes

15 Push-ups

Round Two (Two Minutes)

Your combination for Heavy Bag Workout round two is:

Double jab (two jabs in a row)

Cross

Lead Hook

Rear Hook

Circle out to the side the last hook came from and repeat

25 crunches with legs crossed. Switch legs top to bottom. 25 crunches with legs crossed again

Round Three (Two Minutes):

Your combination for Heavy Bag Workout round three is

Jab

Cross

Jab

Cross

Hook

Pivot (take one step to move outside the front of the bag)

Cross

Circle out to the side the hook came from

20 squats in a normal fight stance. 20 squats in the opposite fight stance.

Repeat Rounds One Two and Three exactly as explained with each round containing two minutes of bag work and an additional exercise. These will be rounds Four, Five and Six.

Round Seven (Two Minutes):

Freestyle on the heavy bag using whatever combinations desired.

Cool Down: