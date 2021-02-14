Terence Crawford Moving Past Errol Spence Jr.: “You Will Never Hear Me Asking For That Fight Ever Again”

By: Hans Themistode

The list of fighters Terence Crawford is likely to find standing across the ring from him later this year is dwindling down.

According to promoter Bob Arum, the two front runners for his pound for pound star is Shawn Porter and Manny Pacquiao. No matter who is chosen from that shortlist, fans of Crawford will be ecstatic to see their man face one of the elites of the welterweight division.

With that being said, a number of his supporters will be disappointed that once again, a matchup between Crawford and unified champion Errol Spence Jr. won’t be taking place.

At one point, Crawford consistently called for a showdown between the pair to end the debate of who is the best in the division. However, with numerous hurdles in the way such as Spence Jr. stating that Crawford must be willing to accept a 60/40 or 70/30 split in order to make the fight happen, the Nebraska native has walked from the negotiating table and doesn’t intend on looking back.

“You will never hear me asking for that fight ever again,” said Crawford during an interview with FightHype. “If it happens it happens, if it don’t, it don’t. I don’t need that fight. I’m not worried about that fight.”

Discussing a matchup between Crawford and Spence Jr. has become pointless. Neither side appear close to agreeing on anything and at this point, their contest seems to be nothing more than a pipe dream.

Rather than continue to discuss his frustrations on the failed showdown, Crawford is fully focused on what lies ahead. With Porter and Pacquiao staring him directly in the face, Crawford can only smile as he envisions facing them.

Preference has never been something Crawford has made important during his career. Simply sign on the dotted line and he’ll be ready to take on whomever is placed in front of him.

Yet, in this instance, Crawford is in fact leaning towards one fighter over the other. In absolutely no way, shape or form is he intimidated by either man, but if he had his choice, he knows exactly who he would choose.

“I prefer the Manny Pacquiao fight over Shawn Porter but Shawn Porter is a great fighter in his own right.”

For Crawford, the now 33-year-old is simply looking to build some legit momentum. After making quick work of former welterweight belt holder Kell Brook in the fourth round of their contest this past November, Crawford found himself on the receiving end of nonstop criticism.

Fans of Crawford believed that Brook was never a worthy challenge. In fact, many are under the impression that everyone Crawford has faced during his welterweight tenure has been subpar.

A matchup against either Porter or Pacquiao on the other hand, would quiet the mouths of just about everyone. Although it’s too early to tell who will be chosen, Crawford will merely continue to pound away at the heavy bag and work on his craft as he awaits confirmation.

“Manny Pacquiao is fast, moves, can punch. Shawn Porter is aggressive, tough, durable. I’ll be ready for whichever one comes to fruition.”