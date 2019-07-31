Boxing Insider Notebook: Pulev, Pacquiao, Team USA, and more….

Compiled By: William Holmes

The following is the Boxing Insider notebook for the week of July 23rd to July 30th; covering the comings and goings in the sport of boxing that you might have missed.

Kubrat Pulev Petitions IBF For Mandatory Fight Against Champion Andy Ruiz

Bulgarian IBF #1-rated heavyweight contender Kubrat “The Cobra” Pulev and his team have officially petitioned the IBF, requesting they order their world champion, Andy Ruiz, to postpone his rematch with former champ Anthony Joshua and make an immediate mandatory defense against Pulev.

Team Pulev say their fighter has earned the right to an immediate title fight by winning two IBF eliminators (October 27, 2018, when he defeated IBF #3-rated Hughie Fury and May 7, 2016, when he defeated former European champion and world title challenger Dereck Chisora) and by staying active against top competition. For example, on March 23 of this year, he knocked out WBA #14-rated Bogdan Dinu on ESPN.

Pulev had originally been scheduled to face then-champion Anthony Joshua on October 28, 2017, in Cardiff, Wales, but was forced to withdraw due to injury. Joshua went on to defeat substitute opponent Carlos Takam and then make two more defenses then lose to Ruiz by TKO 7 in June of this year without facing Pulev.

And now, even though long-time IBF mandatory challenger Pulev has re-earned his spot as the IBF mandatory by beating Fury, Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing has made clear he and Joshua intend to exercise their contractual right to an immediate rematch against Ruiz.

“We’ve been waiting patiently. The time is now,” said Bob Arum, founder and CEO of Top Rank, which co-promotes Pulev along with Epic Sports. “Andy Ruiz has an obligation to fight #1 mandatory IBF contender Kubrat Pulev.”

“Eddie is running this heavyweight title like it’s his own private enterprise,” said Ivaylo Gotzev of Epic Sports. “The bottom line is, Pulev originally fought an IBF eliminator over three years ago and was next in line with his IBF mandatory status. The IBF is an organization that has set a precedent for following their written rules and, according to rule 5.A.1., Ruiz’s rematch clause against Joshua does not affect his obligation to defend his title against the IBF leading available contender. Mandatory obligations supersede a promoter’s promotional rights. The IBF should not set aside their rules over the contractual details of a past fight.”

Ruiz himself is an indirect beneficiary of the IBF’s respected reputation for strictly adhering to its rules.

When Tyson Fury defeated Wladimir Klitschko to win the IBF title, the Klitschko camp exercised its contractual right to an immediate rematch with Fury. When Fury then refused to fight his IBF mandatory, opting for the more lucrative rematch with Klitschko, the IBF correctly vacated the title and ordered the two leading available contenders, Vyacheslav Glazkov and Charles Martin, to fight for the vacant IBF title.

Martin defeated Glazkov to become the IBF champion. In Martin’s first defense of the IBF title, he lost to Joshua which in fact was Joshua’s first bout for a major heavyweight title. Ruiz, who has now acquired the IBF title by defeating Joshua, is therefore the indirect beneficiary of the IBF’s policy of strictly complying with its rules, and Ruiz should therefore also be held to the IBF Rules and ordered to fight the IBF No. 1 available contender, Pulev, in his next bout.”

In another example, superstar fighter Gennady Golovkin was stripped of his IBF middleweight title in 2018 after choosing to face Vanes Martirosyan and failing to set up a mandatory defense against Ukrainian Sergiy Derevyanchenko. Daniel Jacobs then won the title by beating Derevyanchenko in a fight for the vacant belt.

“Two months have gone by since the Joshua bubble burst,” continued Gotzev. “No deal has been confirmed, only the occasional blurb by Eddie Hearn, of potential site and really no particular date. Eddie Hearn was talking to us for a November date at Wembley Stadium and Andy Ruiz ruined those plans. Andy is the new face of heavyweight boxing and we respect his fighting abilities. Pulev vs Ruiz will be a formidable battle.”

“I was ready to face Anthony Joshua in November and now I’m eager to challenge Andy Ruiz,” said Pulev. I will fight Ruiz anywhere in the world. Let’s make it

Henry Arredondo Returns August 3rd

Unbeaten super featherweight prospect, Henry “World Star” Arredondo (5-0, 2 KOs), will return to the ring on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Alzafar Shrine in San Antonio, Texas. Arredondo will face Alejandro Moreno (24-39-3, 11KOs), a veteran of over 60 fights, in his first six-round bout as he looks to live up to his “World Star” nickname.

“Everyone knows I have a lot of personality and style,” said Arredondo. “I mean, look at my nickname “World-Star”, you don’t get that by being a regular fighter. I’m looking to show people why I got that nickname and the goal is to have another clip that goes viral after this fight.”

“Henry is a showman and he is very excited for this upcoming fight,” said Rick Nunez, Arredondo’s trainer. “He has put the work in and now it is time for him to show his skills in his first six-round bout, right here in his hometown of San Antonio.”

Arredondo believes that going two extra rounds will allow for more chances for a stoppage.

“I am learning the pro game and I have a style in which I break opponents down and it might take some time to see me stop someone,” Arredondo continued. “I feel with two more rounds added, I can get more knockouts and show out to the best of my abilities.”

In the six-round main event, San Antonio’s Selina Barrios (5-1, 3 KOs) will face Nina Gallegos. Arredondo vs. Moreno will serve as the co-main event.

Team USA Wins Five Bronze Medals, Advance Five to Finals of 2019 Pan American Games

Team USA won five bronze medals yesterday and advanced five boxers to the championship bouts of the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru after two semifinal sessions took place at the Coliseo Miguel Grau.

The Americans had a rough and challenging start to the first session of the semifinal bouts, with three heartbreaking loses for Delante Johnson (Cleveland, Ohio), Yarisel Ramirez (Las Vegas, Nev.) and team captain Richard Torrez Jr. (Tulare, Calif.). All three boxers left all they had in the ring, however, fell short in taking the judges cards to earn Team USA three bronze medals to start the day.

Welterweight Oshae Jones (Toledo, Ohio) got the team back on track with a 4-1 decision over Dominican Republics M. Moronta Hernand to advance to the championship bout. This will be Jones second international final of 2019, and she is three-for-three medaling this year internationally.

2017 World Championships silver medalists Duke Ragan (Cincinnati, Ohio) got Team USA off to a great start in the second session of the day by taking all five judges’ cards over Uruguay to advance to the finals. Keyshawn Davis (Norfolk, Va.) kept the ball rolling for the Americans with his own unanimous decision victory over Trinidad and Tobago’s Michael Alexander to advance.

2019 Pan American Games Qualifier Champions Troy Isley (Alexandria, Va.) and Rashida Ellis (Lynn, Mass.) could not repeat their successes from Nicaragua, with tough split decision losses in the second session to a duo from Brazil.

Team Captain and 2019 Pan American Games Qualifier Virginia Fuchs (Houston, Texas) got one step closer to another international title, grabbing another unanimous decision victory over I. Rojas Cardozo of Venezuela to box for gold in Friday’s second set of finals. Fuchs 2018 World Championships bronze medalist teammate, Naomi Graham (Colorado Springs, Colo.), closed out the day for Team USA with a 3-2 decision over Flavia Tereza Figueiredo of Brazil to be the fifth American to advance to the finals.

Follow the final five boxers competing for gold in the last two days of boxing at the 2019 Pan American Games by clicking here.

Semifinals Results

51 kg: Virginia Fuchs, Houston, Texas/USA, dec. I. Rojas Cardozo/VEN, 5-0

56 kg: Duke Ragan, Cincinnati, Ohio/USA, dec. Lucas Alexander Fernandez/URU, 5-0

57 kg: Jucielen Cerqueira Romeu/BRA dec. over Yarisel Ramirez, Las Vegas, Nev./USA, 5-0

60 kg: B. Ferreira Soares/BRA dec. over Rashida Ellis, Lynn, Mass./USA, 3-2

64 kg: Keyshawn Davis, Norfolk, Va./USA, dec. over Michael Alexander/TTO, 5-0

64 kg: Oshae Jones, Toledo, Ohio/USA, dec. over M. Moronta Hernand/DOM, 4-1

69 kg: Iglesias Sotolongo/CUB, dec. over Delante Johnnson, Cleveland, Ohio/USA, 4-1

75 kg: Naomi Graham, Colorado Springs, Colo., dec. over Flavia Tereza Figueiredo/BRA, 3-2

75 kg: Herbert Carvalho Da Conceic/BRA dec. over Troy Isley, Alexandria, Va,/USA, 4-1

91+ kg: Justiz Pero/CUB, dec. over Richard Torrez Jr., Tulare, Calif./USA, 3-2

Manny Pacquiao Promotions Selects Protocol Sports Marketing as Worldwide Distributor for Back to Back World Title Fights

Manny Pacquiao Promotions (MP Promotions) has appointed Protocol Sports Marketing as the worldwide media rights agency for two upcoming world championship Boxing events, on August 24 and September 7, to be headlined by 3-time world champion John Riel Casimero and fast-rising sensation Samuel Salva.

MP Promotions, headed by future Boxing Hall of Famer and Philippines’ Senator Manny Pacquiao, has quickly risen to become leading Boxing promotional company in the Philippines as world class fighters flock to fight under the legendary Senator Pacquiao. Fresh off his emphatic victory over Keith Thurman, Senator Pacquiao is the only fighter to become a world champion in eight weight-classes and is widely considered to be one of the greatest fighters of all time.

Successfully making the transition from the ring to ringside, Senator Pacquiao now sets his sights on transforming MP Promotions into a global powerhouse and has selected Protocol Sports Marketing, the leading distributor of Boxing rights for over a decade, to help achieve this goal.

The two upcoming events will be:

• August 24, 2019 from Manila, Philippines:

o John Riel Casimero vs Cesar Ramirez for the WBO World Bantamweight Title

• September 7, 2019 from Manila, Philippines:

o Samuel Salva vs Pedro Taduran for the IBF World Minimumweight Title

“Protocol Sports is honored to join forces with Manny Pacquiao and his team to market and license the upcoming MP Promotions events,” says Lowell Conn, President of Protocol Sports Marketing. “Senator Pacquiao has transcended Boxing, and has made a major impact outside of the ring helping the Filipino people. My entire team is very proud to be working hand-in-hand with MP Promotions to present their fighters to audience worldwide.”

“MP Promotions has been growing steadily for years by putting on great fights, and the next step in our progression is to begin building international exposure and recognition for our fighters and for our brand” says Manny Pacquiao. “There is no team better suited to help us achieve this goal than Protocol Sports Marketing.”

Boxeo Telemundo’s Summer Season Ends Friday with a Championship Doubleheader Live on Telemundo at 11:35 P.M. ET

“Boxeo Telemundo,” the #1 Spanish-language boxing program in the U.S., wraps up its summer instalment this Friday, August 2 at 11:35 p.m. on Telemundo, featuring two championship events live from Kissimmee, FL. WBO/NABO title holder Yomar “The Magic” Alamo will defend his belt against challenger Salvador “Bufon” Briceno; and WBO #3, Latino champion Jeyvier Cintron faces WBO #2 ranked Koki Eto in a 10-round WBO elimination bout for the chance to challenge the newly crowned WBO super flyweight champion.

“Boxeo Telemundo” commentators René Giraldo and Edgar López will call the action alongside World Boxing Champion and former Olympian Abner Mares. The show will continue its 30th anniversary celebration with special segments that look back at the best moments of the show. The action will also be available via live stream on Telemundo Deportes En Vivo app with additional extensive news and content on TelemundoDeportes.com and social media platforms using hashtag #BoxeoTelemundo.

WBO #10 Yomar Alamo (16-0 12 KO’s) of Puerto Rico will be making his first defense after winning the title in a 10-round shutout over spoiler Manuel Mendez on Boxeo Telemundo this past spring. The challenger, Salvador Briceño (16-4 10 KO’s) of Guadalajara, is coming up in weight to face the champion. On his last fight, he gave top rank prospect Gabriel Flores Jr his toughest fight in an 8-round bout last June.

In the second championship event of the night, WBO #3 Latino champion Jeyvier Cintron (10-0 5 KO’s) of Puerto Rico meets WBO #2 ranked Koki Eto (16-4 10 KO’s) of Japan. The winner will be the mandatory challenger to newly crowned WBO super flyweight champion Kazuto Ioka. Cintron-Eto II is a rematch bout of their May 25th fight in the same venue that ended in a no decision due to an accidental headbutt that ended the fight. The ruling of the contest was a no decision.

“Boxeo Telemundo” will return in October with its fall season. Debuting in 1989, the show has grown to become the #1 combat sports program in the U.S. among Hispanics, across broadcast and cable landscape. Since its launch, “Boxeo Telemundo” has broadcast over 350 title fights, showcasing some of the biggest boxing stars as they rose to stardom and won their first championship titles, earning a reputation as the show “where champions are born.” Among these stars is Saúl Canelo Alvarez, who won his first pro boxing title on “Boxeo Telemundo” in 2008. Other notable champions featured include Juan Manuel Marquez, Diego Corrales, Carlos Maussa, Floyd Mayweather, Israel Vázquez, Wilfredo Vázquez, Rafael Ruelas, Jorge Solis and many others. In addition, renowned boxing Hall of Famers have also appeared on the show, including Erik Morales, Marco Antonio Barrera and Felix Trinidad.

Boxers Help Kids Get Back to School with Book Bags and Supplies

Top Rank Boxing is teaming up with James Shuler Memorial Boxing Gym to distribute 100 backpacks filled with school supplies to kids in the Philadelphia community. The giveaway will take place Thursday, August 8, from 11am-1pm and 4pm-6pm.

Fighters from the August 10th boxing card at Temple University’s Liacouras Center, which is promoted by Top Rank in association with Peltz Boxing, will be on hand to meet the kids, take photos, and give away the back to school essentials. Kids aged 7-12 from the boxing community and beyond are welcome to stop by the gym, located at 750 Brooklyn St. in Philadelphia.

Participating boxers include Northern Ireland’s two-time World Champion Carl Frampton, who headlines the ESPN fight card. Camden’s Jason Sosa, Edgar Berlanga and Robeisy Ramirez will join Frampton from 11am-1pm.

The afternoon crew, who will be on hand from 4pm-6pm, includes undefeated South Philly heavyweight Sonny Conto, Donald Smith, Paul Kroll, and Allentown’s Jeremy Adorno.

“This is a great opportunity for neighborhood kids to grab their school supplies and spend some time with Philly’s future champions, along with former Champion Carl Frampton,” said Michelle Rosado, who is organizing the event on behalf of local promotional outfit Peltz Boxing. “We’re thrilled that Shuler’s is hosting, and grateful they are partnering with us. Working together, we’re able to distribute 100 backpacks to local kids.”

“James Shuler Memorial Boxing Gym has had the opportunity to serve children of the Philadelphia Boxing community for the past 25 years,” said Crystal Custus, the gym’s Director. “This year we are extremely excited to expand our contributions beyond the boxing ring and to partner with Top Rank in hosting our first annual book bag and school supply giveaway. We are humbled and grateful.”

Who: Kids aged 7-12

What: Backpack & School Supply Giveaway – first 100 kids will receive a backpack and school supplies

Where: James Shuler Memorial Boxing Gym, 750 Brooklyn Street, Philadelphia

When: Thursday, Aug 8, 11-1 and 4-6