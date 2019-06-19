Adam Kownacki vs. Chris Arreola Full Fight Card Press Conference Recap

By: Hans Themistode

On Saturday August 3rd, the Barclay Center in Brooklyn, New York, will play host to a night of boxing. In the first televised bout of the night, it will be former Light Heavyweight champion Jean Pascal (33-6-1, 20 KOs) against WBA interim Light Heavyweight champion Marcus Browne (23-0, 16 KOs).

Throughout the long and storied career of Pascal he has never ducked a challenge. He is looking to once again challenge for a world title, but now, at age 36, many have wondered if he has anything left in the tank.

“I’ve heard all of the talk of me being washed up, come August 3rd, I’ll show you how washed up I am.” Said Pascal.

His challenger Marcus Browne, conceded to Pascal that he does hold the edge in terms of experience but that won’t matter come fight night.

“He’s a former champion and I respect what he has done in the ring but he’s way past his prime. I’m knocking him out come fight night.”

As for the co main event, there will be no shortage of fireworks. Former two time Welterweight champion Andre Berto (32-5, 24 KOs) will return to the ring after a year off to take on Miguel Cruz (18-1, 12 KOs). For the former champion, he was last seen in the ring winning a close split decision over fellow former champion Devon Alexander. A win over Cruz could vault Berto right back into the title hunt.

“A win over Cruz would be big time for me. It’s all about keeping that momentum. I’m always in the championship mix, so I know a win could mean a title shot is coming pretty soon,” said Berto.

For Cruz the thought of him losing the second bout of his career hasn’t entered his mind. Instead, he believes that his time is now.

“Berto had his run, he’s old now. I need a win like this on my resume. I can’t let this opportunity pass me by.”

The first two fights on this card will bring excitement to the Brooklyn crowd but, the main event is sure to leave everyone on the edge of their seats.

Three time world Heavyweight title changer Chris Arreola (38-5-1, 33 KOs) is pushing all of his chips to the middle of the table. The 38 year old has received multiple cracks at a world title but has fallen short. He’s now hoping that a win over the undefeated Adam Kownacki (19-0, 15 KOs) will lead him to one more shot at gold.

“If I can beat a guy like Kownacki it’ll put me right back in position to challenge for a world title,” said Arreola during his Brooklyn, New York, press conference. “He’s one of the hottest guys in the division right now so if I can beat him then I’ll be in a real good position. This is do or die for me. If I lose this fight then I will retire. He will not beat me come August 3rd.”

To say that Kownacki is on an impressive run would be putting it mildly. He has knocked out five of his past six opponents. Kownacki has a goal in mind. He is slowly but effectively placing himself in position to challenge WBC Heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. Arreola will be the third opponent that both Wilder and Kownacki have in common. Kownacki has successfully been able to stop his previous two common opponents in, Gerald Washington and Artur Szpilka in faster and more devastating fashion than the current WBC champion. The undefeated contender will look too out due Wilder once again.

“The most important thing is to get the win, but with this being the third opponent that me and Wilder have in common, I’m hoping to knock him out faster than what Wilder did. I know Arreola is tough but I need to make a statement.”

The common theme in all of these matchups are, making a statement. On August 3rd, they will all receive their chance.