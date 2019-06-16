What’s Next for Tyson Fury?

By: Hans Themistode

Lineal Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (28-0-1, 20 KOs) is receiving high praise for his two round destruction of relatively unknown Tom Schwarz (24-1, 16 KOs). Fury wasted little time dispatching of his opponent in front of a raucous crowd on June 15th, in Las Vegas Nevada. To casual fans it was an impressive performance. For those that follow the sport closely, understood that Fury would do exactly what he did on Saturday night.

Fury has now set the stage for a rematch with WBC champion Deontay Wilder. Or at least that is what it seems. The rematch between these two will be highly anticipated, however, it isn’t expected to happen until the first quarter of 2020. Fury still has time to enter the ring once more before his big showdown with Wilder.

The Lineal champion can raise his profile even more with yet another big win under his belt before he takes on Wilder. It’s a risk to have Fury face a high level of opposition, as it could put the Wilder rematch in jeopardy. Many would shy away from such danger, but not Fury. Let’s take a look at who he should take on next before his mega showdown with Wilder.

Alexander Povetkin

Standing at just 6’2 and 39 years of age, Alexander Povetkin (34-2, 24 KOs) would be at a decided disadvantage in a matchup against Fury. Although the former olympic gold medalist is a few years past his prime, he still possesses a ton of power. A fight against Povetkin will at the very least prepare Fury for the sort of power coming his way in a rematch with Deontay Wilder.

Now in no means am I saying that the two having similar power, but Povetkin has placed more than his fair share of contenders on the mat. Fury needs to prepare himself for the onslaught that will be heading his way. Povetkin seems like the perfect test. He may not have the stature to truly bother Fury, but his one punch knockout power will keep the Lineal champion on top of his game.

Jarrell Miller

After testing positive for performance enhancing drugs during the lead up to his bout against former unified champion Anthony Joshua, Jarrell Miller (20-0-1, 18 KOs) was given a light six month suspension by the WBA. Many feel as though his actions deserved a much longer ban but, as is often the case in boxing, Miller got a break. Miller and WBC champion, Deontay Wilder have two completely different fighting styles.

Wilder ends his contest with just one punch, while Miller uses his excellent cardio and high punch output to outwork his opponents. A matchup between Miller and Fury would provide the Lineal champion a fight that would boost his already soaring profile. As for the matchup itself, Fury should be able to defeat the loud mouth Miller. The build up to their contest would be legendary, as both men are fantastic on the mic.

Joseph Parker

Former WBO Heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (25-2, 19 KOs) has a date with long faded Heavyweight contender Eric Molina on June 29th. Provided he gets through that contest unscathed, a matchup between both Parker and Fury would be an interesting one. The former title holder has suffered back to back defeats at the hands of Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte but he is far from done at competing with the best in the world.

With all due respect to Tom Schwarz, but he just isn’t the right opponent for Fury to take on before a bout with Wilder. Parker would provide a much more stern test. It’s a fight Fury could very well lose but, if he truly believes that he is the best Heavyweight in the world then a matchup with Joseph Parker is paramount.