ESPN Boxing Results: Victor Rodriguez Makes it Three in a Row Against Justin Horsley

Victor Rodriguez (3-0, 1 KO) took home an easy win against Justin Horsley (0-2). It was a difficult matchup as Horsely came in with a herky, jerky sort of style but he was quickly figured out with the first minute of the fight.

Rodriguez landed whenever he wanted throughout the night, while Horsley attempted to play catchup. Unfortunately for him though, he was never able to as Rodriguez cruised to an easy unanimous decision victory.