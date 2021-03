There were no feel out rounds as Marcelino Nicolas Lopez (37-2-1, 22 KOs) and Jairo Lopez (27-12, 18 KOs) began banging in the middle of the ring at Dickies Arena, in Fort Worth Texas.

Yet no matter how badly Jairo wanted to will himself to the win, Marcelino simply wouldn’t allow it. With several knockdowns under his belt throughout, Jairo decided enough was enough in round five as he went down to a knee and accepted his defeat.