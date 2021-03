For the first time in his short career, super middleweight prospect Pavel Silyagin (7-0, 4 KOs) fought for a full 12 rounds. His opponent, the previously undefeated Azizbek Abdugofurov (13-1, 5 KOs) pushed his man to the limit but to no avail.

The Russian prospect dazzled in front of his hometown crowd as he withstood a bit of a lull during the halfway point, only to cruise to a unanimous decision.