ESPN Boxing Results: John Bauza Stays Perfect Against Lawrence Fryers

Win number 14 for came easily for John Bauza as he took on Lawrence Fryers at the MGM Grand Conference Center, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It was the classic case of brawler vs boxer, and on the night, the boxer in Bauza took home the win. There were difficult moments for the undefeated Bauza though, who withstood the pressure of his man all night long. Fryers did have his moments throughout the contest. He was able to push his man back and land good shots inside. Those shots to the midsection did little to bother Bauza on the night.

After eight full rounds, Bauza cruised to a unanimous decision victory.