ESPN Boxing Results: Christopher Diaz Makes it Two Wins in a Row Against Jason Sanchez

Christopher Diaz (26-2, 16 KOs) boxed circles around Jason Sanchez (15-2, 8 KOs) at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Both men split their last two ring appearances and had something to prove.

Sanchez tried to bully his way to a win, but it was Diaz who used his footwork and ring IQ to make his man look silly. Everything that Diaz threw seemed to land in a big way.

After nine mostly one sided rounds, Diaz turned up the pressure in the tenth and final round and really had his man busted up. Sanchez managed to make it to the end of the contest but lost a unanimous decision victory. The judges scoring the contest had it 98-92, 97-93 and 98-92 in favor of Diaz.