Wilder To Enact Rematch Clause For Third Fury Fight

By: Sean Crose

According to several outlets, Deontay Wilder is going to enact a rematch clause that will allow him to face Tyson Fury a 3’d time. Wilder was thoroughly destroyed by Fury Saturday night in what was the second bout between the two men (a 2018 battle ended in a controversial draw). Although many, if not most, expected the hard hitting Wilder to emerge victorious last weekend in Las Vegas, Fury – under the tutelage of Sugar Hill Steward – started aggressive and stayed aggressive throughout the fight, sending his man to the mat several times before co-trainer Mark Breland threw in the towel in the 7th round.



Wilder’s other trainer, Jay Deas, publicly stated that the fight should not have been stopped. Yahoo’s Kevin Iole is now writing that Wilder himself is unhappy with Breland’s act of what many consider mercy. To be sure, Wilder is apparently displeased enough with Breland to possibly remove the former World Champion and Olympian from his team. Whether Wilder will seriously sideline the popular Breland or is merely venting frustration after a bitter loss remains to be seen. One thing that’s certain is that team Wilder appeared to have no plan for the aggressive version of Fury that stepped into the ring on Saturday night.



Strangely enough, Wilder is pinning at least part of the blame for last weekend’s performance on the enormous, black, Tolkienesque outfit he wore into the ring. Iole writes Wilder is arguing that the sheer weight of the costume hurt his legs. True or not, this assertion has already led to mockery on social media. Wilder, who is known to wear a mask in the ring, apparently claims entering the ring Saturday in such an elaborate outfit was a way of honoring Black History Month. Fury, it should be noted, literally looked as if he were being carried to the ring while he sat on a throne in a king costume.



Although last weekend’s fight had some truly outrageous aspects to it, there is every indication, from the stunning result, to whispers of huge pay per view numbers, that the affair – which was broadcast by both Fox and ESPN – was a huge success. Although many are now wanting Fury to face fellow titlist (and Englishman) Anthony Joshua, a third fight with Wilder would likely be successful, as well. Iole writes that Wilder will travel to Africa before returning to the Unites States to once again train for Fury.