WBC Orders Golovkin to Face Charlo for Interim Title

By: Michael Kane

Any hopes that Gennady Golovkin had of an immediate rematch, to complete the trilogy, with Canelo Alvarez have been dashed.

The WBC announced today that GGG is to face Jermall Charlo (27-0 21 KO) with the winner to face Canelo.

Canelo will be allowed a voluntary defense this year.

Charlo, 28, the former IBF light middleweight champion has been waiting for his chance to take on one of the two big guns in the division and finally gets an opportunity.

Charlo won the interim title last time out when he defeated the then undefeated Hugo Centeno Jr in two rounds.

Golovkin who felt hard done by the results in the two matches with Canelo may decide this is the best route back for the trilogy opportunity, with Canelo expected to fight again later this year against an as yet unnamed opponent.

With the news that HBO has left the boxing business, GGG and other HBO tied up fighters can now make deals with different TV companies which could make deals easier to make, especially with Charlo signed to Showtime.