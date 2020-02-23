Tyson Fury Shocks The World, Stops Deontay Wilder in The 7th

By: Hans Themistode

There aren’t too many moments that will leave you speechless.

The birth of your kids, marrying the love of your life and Deontay Wilder falling at the hands Tyson Fury would qualify as those sort of moments.

When the two larger than life big men stepped into the ring against one another on December 1st, 2018, they gave the fans everything that they wanted to see. The end result however, pleased no one as the contest was ruled a draw.



Ryan Hafey/ PBC

To say that the two had unfinished business would be an understatement. So on February 22nd, at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, they met once again. The storyline between them was a long, yet simple one.

Wilder was the power puncher who had knocked out everyone that he had faced inside of the ring. Even Fury tasted the canvas twice, when the two met the first time around. As for the Lineal champion, he was simply viewed as one of the best boxers that the Heavyweight division has ever seen.

Now that the storylines were set, the only thing that left was for them to meet in the ring once more.

To the surprise of no one, Fury made his way to the ring on with a crown safely around his head while being carried on a throne. Wilder on the other hand, sauntered his way shortly after wearing an all black metallic like jumpsuit.

Once the theatrics were gone and the opening bell rang, the fireworks began immediately.

During the build up of their rematch, Fury told every and anyone that would listen that he was going to walk straight towards Wilder and knock him out. Everyone was incredulous to his statement. Come straight ahead against the biggest puncher in boxing history?

Yeah right.

Yet, that is exactly what Fury did. He ran right up to Wilder and flicked out his jab and over hand right. Wilder, looked completely clueless. At no point did he actually expect Fury to bring the fight to him, but he did.

As Fury kept applying the pressure, Wilder found himself backing up towards the ropes more than ever. During the final seconds of the round, he landed the shot that has crumbled everyone else before.

His right hand.

Fury simply took the shot, smiled and kept moving forward.

Something didn’t seem right here. Wilder was never truly able to get off any effective blows but when he did, they barely made a dent in Fury. Maybe the 273 pounds that Fury weighed for this fight was all apart of his master plan.

Still, it was early in the contest and Wilder had plenty of time. But then, the unthinkable happened. Fury dropped Wilder. Badly.

As Wilder rose to his feet in the third round, his left ear was bleeding profusely.

At the exact same time, the crowd at the MGM Arena said the same thing.

Damn.

It was unbelievable. Fury caught Wilder with shot after shot. In the fifth round Wilder was dropped yet again. At this point, things were looking bleak for Wilder.

With everything pointing in the direction of a Fury win, there was still some belief that Wilder could get back into the contest if he could just simply land his right hand.

He did. But it meant nothing.

Fury just could not and would not be deterred on the night. With all the momentum behind him and with Wilder taking a one sided beating while falling all over himself in the middle of the ring, Fury cornered his man and dished out even more punishment.

At this point, enough was enough. The corner of Wilder threw the towel into the ring to signal for the contest to be put to an end.

Yes. Fury forced a corner stoppage in the seventh round.

At no point did Wilder look as though he was going to come back and win that bout. It was time for them to go back to the drawing board and live to see another day.

Initially pissed at the stoppage, Wilder was irate. His reign as champion was over. Still, once the former WBC belt holder regained his senses he gave full credit to Fury but he did wish that it ended in another way.

“Things like this happen. The best man won,” said Wilder. “My coach threw in the towel and I was ready to go out on my shield. I make no excuses tonight. I just wish that my corner would’ve let me go out on my shield. I’m a warrior.”

The respect between them has always been there. And with Wilder giving Fury his full credit, the new WBC champion made sure to do the same.

“I just want to say a big shout out to Deontay Wilder. He came here tonight, he manned up and he showed the heart of a champion. He is a warrior, he will be back and he will be a champion again.”

After the sentimental moment between them was over, Fury had one more message, seemingly for everyone.

“The king has returned.”