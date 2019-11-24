Tyson Fury Not Impressed By Wilder: “Wilder has Nothing More Than Punchers Chance Against Me”

By: Hans Themistode

The boxing world stood in disbelief this past Saturday night. The reason why?

Deontay Wilder, that’s why.

The WBC Heavyweight champion took on Luis Ortiz at the MGM Grand Arena, in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was a rematch of a contest that took place between the two in March of 2018. It was a back and forth affair. One that saw both men hurt during the bout. Wilder would go on to drop Ortiz in the fifth, but had to compose himself in the seventh, before ultimately stopping Ortiz in the tenth.

The rematch had every single ingredient to produce another instant classic.

When the contest began, Wilder looked extremely timid. It was clear that he had immense respect for Ortiz and his power. Ortiz on the other hand looked focused and unafraid. Through the first six rounds of the contest, you would be hard pressed to find anyone who could give Wilder a single round.

The seventh round came and once again, Wilder was doing absolutely nothing. Just when everyone was questioning whether or not something was wrong the WBC titlist, it happened. One straight right hand and down went Ortiz for good.

The crowd at the MGM Grand and most likely all around the world, stood with their mouths wide open. There was no way to not be impressed with what Wilder had just done. He was trailing on every single scorecard according to the judges. The only significant punch he landed throughout the entire fight was the one that ended it.

One man however, who was not impressed was Wilder’s upcoming opponent. Lineal Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

“Wilder has nothing more than a punchers chance vs me,” said Fury via his Twitter account. “I’m gonna school even more than the first fight. #BUMCITY”

In many ways, Wilders rematch with Ortiz mirrored his contest with Fury. The Lineal champion outboxed Wilder for the vast majority of the bout. Yet in both the ninth and final round, Wilder managed to drop Fury. The result of those knockdowns aided Wilder in keeping his title by getting a split decision draw.

Was Fury’s words a slight to Wilder or was it more so the truth?

Wilder may have scored a highlight reel level knockout over Ortiz, but make no mistake about it, he was losing this fight. At the time of the stoppage, Wilder losing on every single judges scorecards.

Having shared the ring with one another once before, each man knows what to look for. With that being said, the words of Fury are a bit true. Wilder is in no way a better boxer than Fury, but can the Lineal champion stay upright for 12 rounds this time? As Wilder continues to say over and over again.

“These fighters have to be perfect for 12 rounds, I only have to be perfect for 2 seconds.”

Wilder acknowledges that he does have a punchers chance, but that could be all he needs.

With the rematch between Fury and Wilder set for February 2020, fans can’t wait for the two big men to settle their feud in the ring.