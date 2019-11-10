Tyson Fury Begins His MMA Training With UFC Fighter Darren Till

By: Hans Themistode

Lineal Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (29-0-1, 20 KOs) made his WWE debut at the Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on October 31st. He successfully defeated Braun Strowman in an entertaining matchup. Following his win, Fury made a few headlines by stating that he wanted to jump into mixed martial arts (MMA). He doesn’t want to simply join any organization either, he apparently has his eyes set on taking his talents to the UFC in the near future.

Too many times have we seen professional boxers put down the boxing gloves and step into the octagon. It isn’t hyperbole to say that they have all failed miserably.

Fury however, believes he can make a successful transition and has even floated around the idea of receiving help from UFC star and two weight world champion, Conor McGregor.

One person who believes Fury would be making an erroneous mistake if he decided to step into the octagon is UFC president Dana White.

“I like Tyson Fury,” said White. “I think he is one of the biggest stars in combat sports right now. You look at the four Heavyweights Joshua, Wilder, Fury and Ruiz. I think massive fights can be made with all of those guys. Tyson Fury had a tough time in his last fight in a boxing match. Coming over to MMA is a whole other story.”

Heading into a sport as dangerous as MMA would be a curious move for Fury. However, it is a possibility and although White feels like it would be a bad move for Fury, it is something that he would embrace.

“Listen anything is possible. If Tyson Fury wants to fight MMA, I’ve got a ton of guys that would love to fight him but I don’t know why he would want to do it. Tyson Fury is one of the best in the world. He’s an incredible fighter. If promoted the right way, he could be apart of three or four of the biggest fights in Heavyweight history. Why come over here and get smashed? You’re the man in boxing. Why even think about coming over here?”

It might not seem like the best move for Fury, but he appears to be dead serious about making the transition as he was recently seen training with UFC Middleweight contender Darren Till.

Fury caught the attention of White as he reposted a video displaying the Lineal Heavyweight champion training with Till, and truth be told, he looked pretty good as well.

If this was anyone else, this move would be viewed as something that is farfetched. Yet since this is Tyson Fury we are speaking of, just about anything is possible. He successfully crossed over to the world of WWE, so who’s to say he would dive head first into MMA? Doubt him if you want, but we should all be taking Fury’s possible foray into yet another sport very seriously.