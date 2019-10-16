Tyson Fury Admits Uncertainty for Deontay Wilder Rematch

By: Hans Themistode

Lineal Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (29-0-1, 20 KOs) waged war against WBC belt holder Deontay Wilder (41-0-1, 40 KOs) back on December 1st, 2018. The contest, which took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles California was a thrilling one.

Fury was knocked down in the early goings of the match but seemingly outboxed Wilder for the remainder of the contest. The United Kingdom born Fury was seemingly on his way to a decision victory until he was once again knocked down in the final round. The knock down saved Wilder from a loss as the contest was ruled a draw.

For fight fans everywhere, how could they complain? They witnessed one of the best Heavyweight title fights in recent memory and with their contest ending in a draw the two big men were sure to do it again. Those sentiments proved to be true as both champions revealed that they signed off on a rematch which is slated to take place sometime in February of 2020, provided of course, Wilder wins his November 23rd rematch against Luis Ortiz.

Wilder vs Fury 2 is easily one of the most anticipated fights of the 2020 calendar. Unfortunately for the fans however, it is a contest that could go by the wayside.

As of late, Fury has made a surprising turn into the world of WWE. The popular wrestling broadcast has grown an attachment of sorts to Fury.

Recently, Fury was seen on WWE’s Raw episode engaging in a back and forth feud with current Super star wrestler, Braun Strowman. After several altercations with one another, Fury signed up to settle his beef with Strowman later this month on Halloween in Saudi Arabia.

What seemed to be nothing more than just harmless fun for Fury, has quickly turned into something more.

Following his last boxing ring appearance in which he outpointed a very tough Otto Wallin over 12 rounds on September 14th, Fury was told that he should stay away from physically strenuous activity to allow the cut he suffered from that contest to heal. The most ideal time for Fury to return to normal physical activity would be sometime in mid November.

With Fury now involving himself in the WWE, many have feared that he could place himself at risk for the Wilder fight. Fury has reassured everyone that his October 31st contest will not come in the way of his showdown with Wilder next year.

Yet, in the span of just a few days, Fury has made a complete 180. Fury is Reportedly receiving 15 million for his lone contest in the WWE. The large sum of cash has given Fury cause to pause on his matchup with Wilder.

“There’s a hell of a chance of that,” said Fury when posed with the question of whether he would forgo his rematch with Wilder in order to stay with the WWE.

For Fury this isn’t simply some publicity stunt in order to collect large sums of money. He is taking his possibly new career very seriously.

“I’ve been training at the WWE facility in Orlando,” said Fury. “I was supposed to be resting while the eye mended but I’m excited about 385lbs of Braun coming at me. Yeah, me against Wilder is the biggest fight in boxing but I’m not thinking about that now. I’m just enjoying my life – and concentrating on WWE.”

Although the WWE must be thrilled with Fury seemingly coming onboard for the time being, this isn’t the news that boxing fans wanted to hear.

At this point, there is nothing more that can be done. Fans who are hoping to see a rematch between Wilder and Fury will simply have to wait and see how this plays out.