Terence Crawford: “Looks Like Errol Spence Jr. Gone Need Me After All”

By: Hans Themistode

Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford have never quite seen eye to eye. The two welterweight belt holders have failed to hammer out a deal that would see them face off in the ring. They also have a hard time believing that anyone, other than themselves, should be considered the number one 147 pounder in the world.

Despite their differences, both Crawford and Spence Jr. felt the same emotions this past Saturday night.

In front of a crowd of over 17,000 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Yordenis Ugas effectively shocked the world as he outmuscled and overpowered former eight-division world champion, Manny Pacquiao.

As Ugas raised his hand in victory, Spence Jr. replied “man” on his social media account. Shortly after, Crawford wrote “only if” on his. Both fighters appeared to be eluding to missing out on the chance to face Pacquiao in the ring, as the future first-ballot Hall of Famer is pondering retirement.

Earlier this year, Crawford revealed that he was deep in negotiations to face Pacquiao in the Middle East before their deal fell by the wayside. Spence Jr. on the other hand, landed a mega showdown with Pacquiao but was forced to withdraw less than two weeks before their contest due to a torn/detached retina.

With both fighters watching from the sidelines, Crawford decided to look on the bright side.

All along, Spence Jr. had his game plan right in front of him. After taking care of business against Pacquiao, Spence Jr. eyed a long-awaited showdown against Crawford. If the pair weren’t able to work out a deal, then, the Dallas native stated that he would move up in weight, seemingly closing the chapter on their rivalry for good.

Now, however, with both himself and Spence Jr. losing out on the chance to take on Pacquiao, the WBO titlist would love it if the pair finally laced up their gloves and faced off in the ring.

“Looks like Errol Spence Jr. gone need me after all,” said Crawford. “I know you mad about that fight because I was. But not in a hating way, just in a missed opportunity way. Don’t beat yourself up about it. Get well champ.”