Team Fury Hit With Serious PED Cover-up Allegations

By: Sean Crose

Tyson Fury has been back on top of the world since besting Deontay Wilder in dominant fashion in the February rematch of their December, 2018 heavyweight title fight. Many have applauded the towering Englishman for overcoming some pretty dark times and emerging back on top. Fury had been previously stripped of at least one title, had suffered severe depression, had drunk too much, had done drugs, and had at one time reached the point of suicide. The fact that the father of five survived such a dark night of the soul was remarkable in and of itself. The added bonus of Fury regaining his position at the top of the heavyweight division made things all the more impressive.



Now, however, Fury is facing some pretty damning charges – should they prove to be true – back home in England. According to the DailyMail, a farmer named Martin Carefoot claims team Fury reached out to him back in 2016. The reason? Fury and his heavyweight cousin Hughie had tested positive for “metabolites of nandrolone” in the winter of 2015. What’s more, the Mail writes “they were not charged until 16 months later in June 2016, by which point Tyson Fury was unified champion of the world after beating Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015.” Fury and his cousin claimed banned substances were in their system due to the fact they had eaten wild boar. “They received,” the Mail states, “what were considered lenient backdated bans of two years before resuming their careers in December 2017.”



Carefoot now argues that he was asked to lie on behalf of the Fury’s, then did so by claiming in a legal statement that he had sent wild boar for the Furies to consume. Carefoot also claims he was offered £25,000 to step up to the plate for the Fury’s, but was never given payment. The UK Anti Doping organization, known as UKAD, told the Mail it is investigating the charge. “‘We will always,” UKAD claimed, “review any potential evidence in relation to any anti-doping offense, and take investigatory action where necessary. If anyone has information that could be of interest to UKAD and its investigations on any matter, we urge them to contact us.”



At least one member of Team Fury claims the charge by Carefoot is ridiculous. Frank Warren, who co-promotes Fury with Bob Arum, has been quick to rush to his fighter’s defense, although he openly admits he was not part of team Fury at the time. “Did Tyson ever have a conversation with this man?” the Mail quotes Warren as asking. “Which supposed member of Fury’s team did have a conversation with this man? You are relying on the word of a liar. Did he lie back then or is he lying now? This is a man who was willing to commit perjury.”’



Both Fury and Wilder were tested by the esteemed Voluntary Anti-Doping Association for their rematch. Both men tested clean.

