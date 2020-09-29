Shawn Porter Wants To See Demetrius Andrade Face Off Against Jermall Charlo: “I Think Andrade Would Win That Fight”

By: Hans Themistode

Jermall Charlo turned plenty of heads this past weekend. The WBC middleweight titlist put on an absolute show in picking apart former title challenger Sergiy Derevyanchenko on Saturday night.

On paper, their matchup appeared to be a competitive one. But after 12 one sided rounds, it was anything but.

The question surrounding Charlo (31-0, 22 KOs) now is who exactly should he face next? The Houston native would still love to face off against IBF belt holder Gennadiy Golovkin or pound for pound star Canelo Alvarez. Great matchups of course, but former two time welterweight champion in Shawn Porter has another name in mind.

“I want to see Andrade fight Jermall Charlo,” said Porter to Fight Hype. “That’s the fight that I want to see. I would love to see it right now.”

Over the years, Charlo has built up an aura of invincibility to a certain extent. With 31 wins in just as many fights, no one has come even close to beating him. But while he’s looked damn there unbeatable thus far, Porter sees plenty of holes in his game.

“Here’s the thing. With Charlo you have to make him think and move his feet. From what I’ve seen, he has problems with guys that move and busy. It’s almost like with he’s a step behind when a guy is busy and moving. I think that Andrade is that fighter that can move, bring the fight to you and the most rangiest guy in boxing. He’s also a southpaw at that. That would be a lot for for Charlo to prepare for. Honestly, that’s probably why he doesn’t mention his name. He knows that’s a tough fight for him.”

Andrade, 32, may hold the WBO middleweight, but he hasn’t exactly faced a murderer row’s of competition as of late.

Still, even with the lack of big names on his resume paired with Charlo’s accession in the division, Porter believe’s that the Houston native would pick up the first loss of his career if they ever were to meet up.

“He’s one of the more intelligent boxers out there and I think that’s a very tough fight for Jermall Charlo. I think Andrade would win that fight.”