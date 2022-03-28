Jermell Charlo Wants Family Doubleheader: “Put Benavidez And His F*cking Brother In There, I’ll Fight The Brother”

By: Hans Themistode

Jermell Charlo has grown sick and tired of the ever-growing belief that his twin brother and, current WBC middleweight belt holder, Jermall Charlo, is unwilling to drop his previously mentioned crown in order to face super middleweight contender, David Benavidez.

Jermall, a native of Houston, Texas, has gone back and forth with Benavidez on numerous occasions over social media. In the mind of the middleweight belt holder, a showdown against Benavidez would result in the Mexican product being rushed to the emergency room. But, despite his warnings, Benavidez is anxious for Charlo to prove that he means business in the ring.

Even with Benavidez campaigning one weight class higher, he believes that a showdown between himself and Jermall would produce fan-friendly fireworks. Nonetheless, while Benavidez respects what Jermall brings to the table, he’s confident in his ability to hand him the worst beating of his career.

With Jermall opting against moving up in weight to take Benavidez up on his challenge, the former two-time super middleweight titlist believes that Jermall’s refusal to fight him is a sign of weakness. However, as Benavidez continues to poke and antagonize his man, Jermell has heard enough.

“We gonna get in there with any mother f*cking body,” said Jermell during an interview with ESNEWS. “Put Benavidez’s ass in there, why not? Put that mother f*cker in there. He a f*cking stud, he a f*cking stud. Put Benavidez in there.”

Despite Jermell’s insistence that his brother is more than capable of defeating Benavidez, both men will continue to go their separate ways…at least for now.

In the case of the 25-year-old Benavidez, he’ll look to move one step closer to his former championship status. On May 21st, Benavidez will attempt to dazzle his hometown Phoenix crowd, as he takes on hard-hitting contender, David Lemieux. The winner of their upcoming clash will wrap the WBC interim crown around their waist.

As for Jermall, he won’t sit idly by. In what would be his fifth attempt to defend his WBC middleweight title, Jermall will take on veteran journeymen, Maciej Sulecki, on June 18th.

Unsurprisingly, Jermell expects his twin brother to walk away from his showdown against Sulecki relatively unscathed. Provided Jermall takes care of business, and Jermell goes on to defeat Brian Castano on May 14th, the current unified junior middleweight champion has an intriguing double-header proposal.

In an effort to prove that the Charlo name is superior in comparison to team Benavidez, Jermell is now targeting a showdown against Jose Benavidez Jr., the older brother of David. The 29-year-old recently made his return to the ring in November of 2021 against Francisco Emanuel Torres. In his first bout at 154 pounds, Jose was forced to settle for the majority decision draw.

Still, while Jose isn’t viewed as a legitimate contender just yet, Jermell believes that this current family feud should be dealt with as soon as possible.

“Put Benavidez and his mother f*cking brother in there. I’ll fight the brother, you fight the big mother f*cker. We don’t give a f*ck.”