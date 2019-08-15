Heather Hardy vs Amanda Serrano: Women Boxing’s Super Fight

By: Hans Themistode

Whenever a big fight is announced in the sport of boxing, both fans and media alike begin to think of the matchups. Errol Spence Jr vs Terrence Crawford, Vasyl Lomachenko vs Gervonta Davis, Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury and the recently announced rematch between unified Heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz and former crown holder Anthony Joshua. All of these fights would draw massive crowds as the intrigue surrounding them would otherworldly.

Boxing seems to forget that it isn’t just men who fight.

WBO Featherweight champion Heather Hardy and Amanda Serrano is the true definition of a super fight, no matter the gender.

Women’s boxing has made tremendous strides over the past few years. With the help of fighters such as Claressa Shields, Christina Hammer and Katie Taylor to name a few, women’s boxing has seriously taken off.

Both Heather Hardy and Amanda Serrano, represent some of the biggest names in the sport. Hardy currently holds an undefeated record of 22-0 with 4 knockouts. She also is the current WBO Featherweight title holder. Her abilities in the ring are second to none as she has cruised to victory after victory in her pro career.

Her opponent on September 13th, Amanda Serrano, may not hold the unblemished record that Hardy does, but with just one pro defeat to her name, she holds something that Hardy is looking to grab for herself. Worldwide recognition as the best women’s fighter in the world.

Serrano, has managed to capture world titles in seven different weight classes. Only Manny Pacquiao’s record of eight weight class titles have bested what she has done. Still, she hasn’t fought anyone with the boxing ability of Hardy.

The same can be said for the WBO champion as well. Sure her undefeated recorded looks great on paper, but Serrano will undoubtedly be the toughest foe she has ever faced.

Earlier this year, Claressa Shields defeated Christina Hammer in a contest that was also a super fight in its own right. This contest that will take place on September 13th, at Madison Square Garden, will have a chance to not only surpass the hype of the Shields vs Hammer contest but, it will also be one of the very best fights of the year.

Men receive the lions share of the publicity in the sport of boxing, but at least for one night, the women will shine just as bright.