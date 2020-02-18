Everything You Need To Know For Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2

By: Hans Themistode

The time has officially come.

Well, almost.

WBC Heavyweight titlist Deontay Wilder will step back into the ring this Saturday night at the MGM Grand arena, in Las Vegas Nevada, against the one man he couldn’t quite figure out.

Tyson Fury.

It isn’t hyperbole to say that this is the most anticipated contest in the Heavyweight division since Lennox Lewis took on Mike Tyson on June 8th, 2002. That contest almost reached the 2 million mark in terms of pay per view sales. Wilder vs Fury isn’t exactly expected to crack that mark, but don’t be surprised if they do.

Photo Credit: Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

With one of the biggest fights in recent memory almost here, take a look below at all of the information that you will need to know in order to be perfectly prepared for what is sure to be a great fight.

What Happened The First Time?

On December 1st, 2018, at the Staples Center, in Los Angeles, California, Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury laid it all on the line. For Wilder, not only was he looking to become the first man to defeat Fury, but he was also hoping to grab his Lineal champion status as well.

Fury on the other hand wanted to dish out Wilder’s first defeat, while also capturing the one belt that has eluded him his entire career. The WBC title.

Things started off great for Fury in the beginning. His awkward movement and boxing ability gave Wilder major issues as the fight went on. With Fury in complete control, Wilder managed to drop him in the ninth and most memorably in the final round. The numbers for the overall contest were in the favor of Fury but not by much. According to CompuBox, Fury landed 84 punches total to the 71 of Wilder. Still, with the knockdowns of Wilder, he salvaged his night as the judges gave it a draw. The scorecards read 115-111 for Wilder, 114-112 for Fury and 113-113 even.

When And Where Will Wilder vs. Fury 2 Take Place?

Date: Saturday, February 22nd, 2020

Place: MGM Grand Las Vegas Nevada

Pay Per View Start Time: 7 p.m Eastern Time/ 4 p.m Pacific Time

Main Card Start Time: 9 p.m Eastern Time/ 6 p.m Pacific Time

Main Event Start Time: Roughly 11 p.m Eastern Time/ 8 p.m Pacific Time

Depending on which side of the coast you currently reside on, is when you can expect this card to begin. 7 p.m for East coast viewers while those on Pacific time can catch things at 4 p.m. Also, since this is a joint event. Meaning you can watch the prelims on both ESPN and FS1. Those who decide to tune in on FS1 can check out the proceedings at 7:30 Eastern time. If ESPN is you preferred choice than you can tune in 30 minutes later at 8 p.m Eastern time.

Where To Watch

Television Channel: ESPN, Fox Sports 1

Pay Per View View Options: Fox Sports Go, ESPN+

Both platforms gives viewers a chance to purchase the pay per view. At this point, it is solely up to you in terms of which you feel more comfortable watching from. Nothing will be different in terms of telecast.

How Much Can You Expect To Pay?

Pay Per View Cost: $79.99

Fans of this card can expect to dish out $79.99 for the entire card. It will be available on virtually all cable and satellite providers as well.

Deontay Wilder Measurable’s and Record

Other than the difference in knockout power, both men are fairly similar when juxtaposed.

Record: 42-0-1, 41 KOs

Knockout Percentage: 95.35

Number Of Title Fights: 11

Height: 6-7

Reach: 83 inches

Date Of Birth: October 22nd, 1985

Nationality: American

Tyson Fury Measurable’s and Record

Record: 29-0-1, 20 KOs

Knockout Percentage: 66.67

Number Of Title Fights: 6

Height: 6-9

Reach: 85 inches

Date Of Birth: August 12th, 1988

Nationality: United Kingdom

Main Event Betting Odds

For those that are unfamiliar with the sports gambling world than pay attention.

With both Wilder and Fury possessing the same odds, that means that this is considered a 50/50 fight. Putting up $100 on either Fury or Wilder to win this contest will bring you back slightly more than $90 in addition to your original $100. If you want to take a shot on this contest ending in yet another draw, for $100 you can make a ridiculous profit of $2000 and not to mention you would of course get back the original $100 you placed on the line in the first place.

Deontay Wilder -110 Tyson Fury -110 Draw +2000

Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 Full Fight Card Information

Main Card

-Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury for Wilder’s WBC and Fury’s lineal Heavyweight titles

-Charles Martin vs. Gerald Washington; Heavyweight

-Emanuel Navarrete vs. Jeo Tupas Santisima for Navarrete’s WBO Jr. Featherweight title

-Sebastian Fundora vs. Daniel Lewis; Jr. Middleweight

Undercard

-Subriel Matias vs. Petros Ananyan; Jr. Welterweight

-Amir Imam vs. Javier Molina; Welterweight

-Rolando Romero vs. Arturs Ahmetovs; Lightweight

-Gabriel Flores Jr. vs. Matt Conway; Jr. Lightweight

-Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Corey Champion; Welterweight

-Isaac Lowe vs. Alberto Guevara; Featherweight

Closed Circuit Tickets Available

Closed circuit tickets for the highly anticipated rematch between WBC Heavyweight World Champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury are available now. The two fighters will step into the ring Saturday, February 22 in a historic mega PPV event from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Venues hosting Wilder vs. Fury II closed circuit telecasts are:

Mandalay Bay Ballroom at Mandalay Bay

The Still at The Mirage

Nine Fine Irishmen at New York-New York

Brooklyn Bridge at New York-New York

Moneyline at Park MGM

Closed circuit tickets priced at $100 (not including applicable fees) are now on sale at www.mgmgrand.com/wildervsfury2cc