Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Eddie Hearn Gives His Thoughts On Canelo’s Future: “I Think Charlo Is The Easiest Fight For Him”

Posted on 02/03/2022

By: Hans Themistode

Canelo Alvarez was all smiles following the conclusion of his 2021 boxing schedule. Not only was the pound-for-pound star successful in all three of his ring appearances against Avni Yildirim, Billy Joe Saunders, and Caleb Plant but he managed to score concussive knockouts against each.

At the cessation of his final showdown of the year against Plant, Alvarez leaped upon the top rope and screamed into the crowd in excitement. With the win, the Mexican star became the first undisputed super middleweight champion of all time.

With the rest of the boxing world gunning for their shot at Alvarez, he’s patiently and carefully sifting through numerous offers. Alvarez was recently offered a one-fight deal by PBC’s Al Haymon to square off against WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo. Promoter Eddie Hearn, on the other hand, has offered Alvarez a two-fight contract to take on current WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol and longtime rival, Gennadiy Golovkin.

Although Alvarez has yet to make his decision, when asked who should be viewed as the most tenuous challenge, Hearn didn’t mince words.

“I think Charlo is the easiest fight for him,” said Hearn during a recent interview with BoxingInsider.com.

While Houston’s Charlo currently campaigns one weight class beneath Alvarez, the pugnacious power puncher, has repeatedly stated that he would be more than willing to move up in weight to acquiesce Alvarez. The WBC middleweight titlist was last seen in the ring in June of 2021, scoring a fairly wide unanimous decision against fringe contender Juan Macias Montiel.

Regardless of his overall skills, however, Hearn is fully convinced that a matchup between Alvarez and the middleweight belt holder would be the easiest of all his available options.

In the case of Golovkin, the future Hall of Famer knows good and well what to expect from Alvarez, having shared the ring with him on back-to-back occasions.

Though the Kazakhstan star believes he should have been awarded a unanimous decision victory against Alvarez in 2017, he was forced to settle for a split decision draw. One year later, the two would do it again. This time, while Golovkin adamantly expressed his displeasure with the final scorecards, he was given the first defeat of his career. The now 40-year-old has since gotten back to his winning ways, scoring three consecutive victories, including a seventh-round stoppage win over Kamil Szeremeta.

Although Bivol could be considered the lesser-known of the bunch, Hearn has always viewed the light heavyweight titlist as a legitimate threat to Alvarez. Following an uninspiring 2020, in which Bivol failed to compete at all, he reeled off back-to-back victories over Craig Richards and Umar Salamov.

Though Hearn maintains that both Bivol and Golovkin are more difficult fights, he did openly admit that Charlo is a helluva fighter in his own right.

“I see the Golovkin fight as a much more brutal fight than Charlo. I see the Bivol fight as a much more technically tricky fight than Charlo but Charlo is also is a great fighter.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 51: "Sugar" Ray Leonard
June 22nd
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
David Benavidez: “I Wouldn’t Be Surprised If Canelo Knocks Charlo Out”
January 30th
Paulie Malignaggi On Gervonta Davis: “Very Good Fighter But He Is Not A World Champion In Multiple Weight Classes”
January 25th
Josh Taylor: “Terence Crawford Is An All Time Great, But I’m Capable Of Winning”
January 29th
Ilunga Makabu Vs. Thabiso Mchunu 2 Undercard Results: Dacarree Scott Picks Up Split Decision Win Over Ahmed Hefny
January 29th
Otto Wallin Set To Return On February 5th, Against Kamil Sokolowski
January 30th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend