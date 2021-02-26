Eddie Hearn Gives His Point Of View On Why Jermall Charlo Hasn’t Fought Demetrius Andrade: “If Charlo Believed He Would Win, He Would Fight Him”

By: Hans Themistode

Eddie Hearn thought it was going to be pretty easy. With someone as skilled as Demetrius Andrade, the long-time promoter figured all he needed to do was provide him with a platform to showcase his skills and the big fights would come rolling in. However, after spending so many years promoting him, he’s found it virtually impossible to find a notable contest for him.

With no big fights on the horizon, Hearn is coming to the realization that throughout all of his years as a promoter, Andrade (29-0, 18 KOs) could very well be the most difficult fighter he’s ever tried to get a big fight for.

“I think so,” said Hearn during an interview with BoxingInsider.com. “Billy Joe Saunders is up there, Devin Haney is now looking like one of those guys as well. It’s a huge compliment to these fighters that the champions won’t face them because what it means is they’re really good.”

Amongst the many names that Hearn has attempted to lure into the ring to face the WBO middleweight belt holder is WBC titlist Jermall Charlo. For years now, Hearn has sat back and listened to the surly knockout artist scream and shout that he was the best fighter in the division.

Following Charlo’s most recent win against Sergiy Derevyanchenko this past September, the Houstonian claimed that he wanted to become a unified champion. However, when Hearn reached out to team Charlo with what he felt was a significant offer, reportedly for seven million dollars, nothing came to fruition.

Despite the large sum of cash, for whatever reason, their negotiations never quite got out of the racing blocks. Although several months have passed since then, Hearn is still acrimonious over the entire event.

“What pisses me off is you’ve got people like Charlo who finishes his fight and he says he wants to unify the division and wants every belt. Well, I’ve got one for you, Demetrius Andrade. Here’s a huge offer to fight on DAZN but he says no, he doesn’t want to fight on DAZN so I say okay, let’s do it on Showtime or FOX. We want the same money that you just paid Derevyanchenko, that’s it.”

With Hearn willing to acquiesce to all of Charlo’s demands, more or less, the head man over at Matchroom doesn’t believe Charlo (31-0, 22 KOs) will jump into the ring with Andrade anytime soon.

Simply put, it doesn’t matter how much money he throws in his face or how badly he attempts to antagonize him. Hearn unambiguously believes that Charlo knows in his heart of hearts that if they do fight, he just won’t win.

“What is it? Do they not think they can beat him? Ultimately it is, cause if it was an easy fight or if Charlo believe’d he would win, he would fight him.”