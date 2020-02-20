Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury Full Betting Odds
By: Hans Themistode
WBC Heavyweight titlist Deontay Wilder and Lineal champ Tyson Fury is staging one of the biggest fights in the history of boxing this Saturday night. Everyone has an opinion as to how they think it’ll play out. If you’re interested in laying down a bit of money on the winner or if you want to take things a bit further and predict exactly how the contest will end, then you can find the complete odds for the fight below.
For those that are new to the gambling world and need a bit of guidance than look no further.
If you are a firm believer in Deontay Wilder and have decided to lay down some money on him, then a $100 bet will bring you back just over $90 in addition to the $100 you originally laid down in the first place. The same results will occur if you decide to take Fury instead since they both have the same odds. Another draw, although highly unlikely, is extremely profitable. At +2000 odds, a $100 bet will bring you back $2100 total.
Now that you’ve gotten a sense of how sports gambling works, take a look below and see if you like any of the odds for the big fight this Saturday night.
Fight Winner
|Deontay Wilder
|-110
|Tie
|+2000
|Tyson Fur
|-110
How Many Rounds Will The Fight Go?
|Under 2 rounds
|+1000
|2 Rounds or more
|-5000
How Many Rounds Will The Fight Go?
|Less than 4 rounds
|+500
|4 Rounds or more
|-910
How Many Rounds Will The Fight Go?
|Less than 6 rounds
|+275
|6 Rounds or more
|-400
How Many Rounds Will The Fight Go?
|Less than 8 rounds
|+150
|8 Rounds or more
|-200
How Many Rounds Will The Fight Go?
|Less than 10 rounds
|+100
|10 Rounds or more
|-139
How Will Deontay Wilder Win?
|Deontay Wilder Rounds 1-4
|+650
|Deontay Wilder Rounds 5-8
|+400
|Deontay Wilder Rounds 9-12
|+500
|Deontay Wilder On Points
|+800
How Will Tyson Fury Win?
|Tyson Fury Rounds 1-4
|+1600
|Tyson Fury Rounds 5-8
|+1200
|Tyson Fury Rounds 9-12
|+1600
|Tyson Fury On Points
|+150
Will The Fight Go The Full 12 Rounds?
|Yes
|-110
|No
|-125
Down But Not Out
|Deontay Wilder wins after being knocked down
|+900
|Tyson Fury wins after being knocked down
|+550
Gone In 60 Seconds
|Deontay Wilder wins in 60 seconds
|+8000
|Tyson Fury wins in 60 seconds
|+20000
Individual Round Betting For Deontay Wilder
|Deontay Wilder in Round 1
|+3300
|Deontay Wilder in Round 2
|+2500
|Deontay Wilder in Round 3
|+2200
|Deontay Wilder in Round 4
|+2000
|Deontay Wilder in Round 5
|+1800
|Deontay Wilder in Round 6
|+1600
|Deontay Wilder in Round 7
|+1400
|Deontay Wilder in Round 8
|+1400
|Deontay Wilder in Round 9
|+1600
|Deontay Wilder in Round 10
|+2000
|Deontay Wilder in Round 11
|+2200
|Deontay Wilder in Round 12
|+3300
Individual Round Betting For Tyson Fury
|Tyson Fury in Round 1
|+8000
|Tyson Fury in Round 2
|+5000
|Tyson Fury in Round 3
|+5000
|Tyson Fury in Round 4
|+5000
|Tyson Fury in Round 5
|+4000
|Tyson Fury in Round 6
|+4000
|Tyson Fury in Round 7
|+4000
|Tyson Fury in Round 8
|+4000
|Tyson Fury in Round 9
|+4000
|Tyson Fury in Round 10
|+5000
|Tyson Fury in Round 11
|+6600
|Tyson Fury in Round 12
|+6600
Final Judgement
|Deontay Wilder by Unanimous Decision
|+1400
|Deontay Wilder by Split Decision
|+1800
|Deontay Wilder by Majority Decision
|+3300
|Tyson Fury by Unanimous Decision
|+250
|Tyson Fury by Split Decision
|+900
|Tyson Fury by Majority Decision
|+1800