Dana White – Fury Number One

By: Michael Kane

UFC President is a long time boxing fan, and has hinted about becoming involved in the sport in the past.

There are rumours around that the UFC owner, Endeavour are in talks to take over Premier Boxing Champions, whose stable of boxers include Deontay Wilder, Andy Ruiz Jr and Errol Spence Jr.

Taking time out from promoting the Khabib Nurmagomedov-Dustin Poirier fight due to take place in Abu Dhabi later in the year, White spoke to BT Sports regarding the heavyweight boxing scene.

With Andy Ruiz Jr blowing the heavyweight landscape wide open with his stoppage of Anthony Joshua, it seems everyone wants to talk about the heavyweight division.

Tyson Fury was recently voted number 1 heavyweight by Ring Magazine and Dana White also feels Fury deserves to be considered number 1.

“Yeah, I wouldn’t say that I disagree with that, you know. He (Fury) looked great in the Wilder fight. Wilder crushed him with that shot he hit him with and he actually got back up, which is crazy.” White said.

“When Wilder hits people they don’t get back up. He actually did. That Wilder-Tyson fight is a fun fight. Yeah, I’d say he (Fury), is number one right now. It would be tough not to call him number one.

“Now, you got four exciting, explosive guy’s with great personalities. Real punching power to finish fights. It couldn’t be better.”

With the news that a Wilder-Fury rematch may take place early next year and Joshua likely to rematch Ruiz Jr later this year, it is hard to argue against the heavyweight division moving into an exciting period.