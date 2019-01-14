Canelo vs. GGG, Cinco de Mayo?

By: Michael Kane

The first fight ended in a controversial draw, the second a controversial win, this year we could see the trilogy completed.

Early discussions have taken place between Golden Boy Promotions and Gennady Golovkin’s representatives for a third fight between GGG and Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

Canelo signed with DAZN last year in a record breaking deal and it seemed we might not see a third fight materialise however with HBO no longer covering boxing, GGG is in a position where he can sign with a new promoter/TV company.

The UK Sun newspaper said today in article that GGG has also now signed with DAZN, however no other outlet has yet stated this as fact.

Speaking with ESPN Houston, Golden Boy Promotions supremo said, “Canelo Alvarez is fighting two to three times this year, and fighting the very best.

“Last night, I had preliminary talks with Golovkin’s people. So we threw it out there about fighting for a third time.

“Cinco de Mayo is the biggest weekend in boxing in Las Vegas, so we’re starting talks. Canelo is open to anything.

“Canelo is a fighter who wants to fight anybody to be great, and so a third fight is a possibility. We’re starting discussions, and we’ll see where it leads from there,” De La Hoya said.

De La Hoya added, “A lot of pride is at stake, Canelo’s a proud fighter, therefore he fights the very best all the time.”

The fight between the pair last year was considered one of the best of the year, it was also the highest boxing PPV of the year and second biggest PPV behind UFC 229.

The first fight in 2017 ended in a controversial draw, when a lot of people felt GGG had won it. Last year’s bout ended up in a win for Canelo in a fight that was more deserving of a drawn outcome than the first one.

The talks have come a few days after Frank Warren said that he has reached out to GGG for a fight against former world champion Billy Joe Saunders.

“We signed for the fight twice, they sent contracts and we signed them and sent them back,” Warren told the Pound for Pound podcast.

“Will they want that fight with no belts on the line? Maybe money will talk. And, in fact, my son spoke to Tom Loefller today so we’re exploring that.

“We want to make the fight, it would be a fantastic fight.”

If GGG v Canelo can’t be worked out, then Canelo could face IBF middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs.

Could it be third time lucky for GGG?