Canelo vs GGG Being Targeted For 2020 Says Oscar De La Hoya

By: Hans Themistode

Canelo Alvarez has a date with one of the biggest names in boxing in Sergey Kovalev on November 2nd, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada. Alvarez will be looking to become a four weight world champion as he attempts to capture Kovalev’s WBO Light Heavyweight belt.

Although it is a great fight, Alvarez, no matter who he fights going forward will always be linked to former unified Middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (GGG).

These two have shared the ring on two separate occasions. In 2017 many believed that their first encounter should have resulted in GGG getting his hand raised. Instead, he was forced to settle for a highly disputed draw. When they met once more one year later, the result was still a bit erroneous to some as Alvarez walked away with the win.

When GGG signed a six fight agreement earlier this year to fight on the streaming app DAZN, just months after Alvarez signed his own historic deal, the belief was that these two would meet in the ring once again this calendar year.

Instead of facing each other, the two have decided to go in separate directions. Alvarez is, as previously mentioned moving up to the Light Heavyweight division to take on Sergey Kovalev. While GGG will be taking on former title challenger and highly rated contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

Thoughts of these two all-time great fighters sharing the ring once again we’re fading. That is until Alvarez’s promoter Oscar De La Hoya announced that the plan is indeed for these two to share the ring in 2020.

“Well, he (Golovkin) will be one of the opponents for next year,” said De La Hoya. “He has to be. Obviously, the people want to see it. The world wants to see it, and Golovkin deserves it. You will absolutely see Canelo and GGG fight next year.”

First things first however. Both men must come out of their respective matches unscathed. No matter how big a fight between Canelo and GGG will be the third time around, De La Hoya holds firm to the belief that Canelo’s upcoming contest against Kovalev is even bigger.

“The GGG fight could happen in May or September next year, but that fight will happen. But Canelo’s fight against Kovalev is huge. I think it’s bigger than a fight against GGG. It’s a mega-fight. Kovalev has a real shot to knock him out and beat him and people know that.”

Canelo Alvarez is having himself one heck of a 2019. He began his year with a win over former two times champion Daniel Jacobs, which resulted in him unifying the Middleweight titles. His contest against Sergey Kovalev in November is yet another huge test for him. The early signs seem to show that 2020 will be another blockbuster year for Alvarez.