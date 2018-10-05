Canelo Alvarez to Face Rocky Fielding at MSG

By: Michael Kane

WBA Super Middleweight Regular champion, Rocky Fielding, will make his first defence of the title on December 15th at Madison Square Garden, New York, against WBC, WBA Super and Ring middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez.

In a match up that has come as a bit of a surprise, Canelo moves up a weight division to try and add another title.

Fielding won the title when he defeated Tyron Zeyge by 5th round TKO in July and lands a massive pay day for his first defence.

Fielding is currently 27-1 with his only defeat against current WBA Super Middleweight Super champion Callum Smith back in 2015.

Canelo, who added the WBC Middleweight title last month after another epic fight with Gennady Golovkin will be looking to add to his legacy.

Canelo took to social media to post, “With great emotion I announce my next fight.

“Taking a big challenge in my career and representing the WBC at 160 lbs, I will now fight for the 168 lbs title vs Rocky Fielding, the current WBA champion.”

Con mucha emoción les anuncio mi siguiente pelea. Próximo 15 de diciembre en el MSG de New York. Tomando un gran reto más en mi carrera y representando al wbc como campeón de las 160 lbs ahora pelearé por el título mundial por las 168 lbs vs Rocky Fielding actual campeón wba!🥊🥊 pic.twitter.com/h86E4xHDvF — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) October 5, 2018

Rocky Fielding posted that he was living the dream, from Salford Sports Centre to Madison Square Gardens.

Living the Dream…From Salford Sports Centre to Madison Sq Garden 😁👌🏼 Rocky from Stocky V Canelo #LetsDoIt pic.twitter.com/G9gPqNBvJT — Rocky Fielding (@Rocky87Fielding) October 5, 2018

Fielding’s promoter Eddie Hearn took to Twitter to congratulate him on landing the massive fight.

As yet, which TV network the fight will be on in the U.S has yet to be announced. Canelo’s fights had been a staple of HBO PPV however HBO have decided to pull out of boxing coverage. Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom promotions have a deal with DAZN who would love to have Canelo appear on their streaming service.

No such problems for fans in the UK who will be served by Sky Sports Box Office.