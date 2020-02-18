Caleb Plant Wants David Benavidez Next: “I’m tired of Waiting”

By: Hans Themistode

No one was truly shocked to see current IBF Super Middleweight champion Caleb Plant defend his belt this past Saturday night. After all, Vincent Feigenbutz, the opponent who stood across the ring from him on the night, was a complete unknown who lacked the credentials to give Plant a true fight.

Upsets in the boxing world happen far more often than many would realize. It was just over 30 years ago that Heavyweight contender James “Buster” Douglass caused arguably the biggest upset of all-time. That was of course when he knocked out then undefeated champion Mike Tyson. It was just last year in 2019 when another monumental upset happened. Anthony Joshua, who was undefeated and in possession of three out of the four major Heavyweight titles, was dropped four times and ultimately stopped against Andy Ruiz Jr.

Yet, with that being said, none of that came even remotely close to happening for Feigenbutz. He was simply outclassed and outgunned on the night. Plant rolled to an easy stoppage victory and stuck his chest out in the face of the cameras and called out fellow champion, WBC titlist David Benavidez.

For several years now the two have had a war of words. Plant (20-0, 12 KOs) isn’t too fond of Benavidez and his father for some of the choice words they have made in the past about Plant’s deceased daughter. Benavidez (22-0, 19 KOs) on the other hand, doesn’t like Plant for another reason entirely.

“That dude just thinks he’s the second coming of Floyd Mayweather,” said Benavidez during a recent interview. “I just want to shut that dude up.”

Never one to disguise his feelings about another fighter, Plant immediately voiced his interest in a fight with Benavidez as well.

“Everyone knows I want that unification fight with David Benavidez,” Plant stated. “You know who the best 168-pounder is. If you want that, you’ve got to come see me. I want that fight; I’ve been asking for it and I’m tired of waiting!”

The war of words between who many believe are the two best fighters in the division, didn’t simply start out of seemingly nowhere.

Roughly one year ago, Plant was shown on cameras getting into a verbal altercation with Benavidez at a local gym. Punches were immediately seen flying through the air and the disdain for one another reached a new level.

The issues between these two world class fighters isn’t some sort of gimmick. Nor is it a marketing tool that is being used in order to build up interest in a future showdown. No, it’s far more than just that.

As previously mentioned, Plant looked sensational against albeit a limited opponent in Vincent Feigenbutz. The Nashville Tennessee crowd at the Bridgestone arena, may have been impressed with the performance of their champion, but Benavidez saw nothing special in his performance.

“It’s easy too look good against a bum,” said Benavidez via his social media account. “I wanna see u try to do that against me sweetheart.”

The tension between these elite boxers has seemingly reached its tipping point. Not only do both men want the fight, but there is apparently no one else in the way of preventing this contest from taking place next.

