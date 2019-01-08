Boxing Insider Notebook: Stevenson, DeGale, Eubank, Elbiali, Machado, and more…

Compiled By: William Holmes

The following is the Boxing Insider notebook for the week of January 1st to January 8th; covering the comings and goings in the sport of boxing that you might have missed.

Tickets on Sale for DeGale vs. Eubank Showdown at the O2

London (7 January 2019) Poxon Sports and Premier Boxing Champions are delighted to announce that tickets for the Battle of Britain clash between James DeGale and Chris Eubank Jr on Saturday 23rd February at The O2 will go on sale at MIDDAY today.

DeGale and Eubank Jr finally meet in an eagerly anticipated contest which promises to be as explosive and thrilling as the great all British Benn-Eubank and Froch-Groves confrontations of the past.

After years of animosity and a hostile war of words, the bitter enemies will put everything on the line with the winner claiming the Best of British bragging rights, all set inside the perfect backdrop of The O2 in the capital that has hosted many of the big domestic blockbuster fights in recent years.

Tickets are priced at:

£40 & £60 (Level 4/Upper Bowl),

£80, £100 and £150 (Level 1/Lower Bowl)

£150/£200/£300 (Floor)

£600 Inner Ringside/VIP Hospitality*

All prices are subject to booking fees.

*VIP Hospitality includes separate bar/hospitality area, complimentary wine/beer, with canapés and will operate from approximately 6pm to 9pm.

Tickets can be purchased from www.AXS.com and Inner Ringside/VIP Hospitality from www.sportandmusic.co.uk

The show will start at approximately 6pm with the Main Event in the ring shortly after 10pm.

A full supporting, action-packed, undercard will be announced shortly.

Ahmed Elbiali Training Camp Quotes

Having recently moved from Miami to Las Vegas, hard-hitting light heavyweight Ahmed Elbiali shared his thoughts on training camp as he prepares to face Oklahoma’s Allan Green Sunday, January 13 from the Microsoft Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. The fight will be featured on the Premier Boxing Champions Prelims live on FS1 and FOX Deportes telecast that begins at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT, if time allows.

Prelims precede a Premier Boxing Champions on FS1 and FOX Deportes show that features IBF Super Middleweight World Champion Jose Uzcategui taking on unbeaten Caleb Plant in the main event. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will also see unbeaten featherweight Brandon Figueroa take on Moises Flores and sensational prospect Joey Spencer entering the ring.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and Zanfer Promotions, start at $50, are on sale now and can be purchased at AXS.com.

Here is what Elbiali had to say from training camp at Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas:

On training with new coach Chris Ben-Tchavtchavadze:

“Chris is a great coach and he’s teaching me a lot. I’m learning how to parry punches and my defense is improving. On offense, I’m using my jab more to set up combinations. With Chris in my corner, I feel I have someone who can help me make the proper adjustments in a fight.”

On facing veteran Allan Green:

“I know I’m up against a fighter in Allan Green who’s been in the ring and went the distance with some very good fighters. He has a lot of experience, so I must fight wisely to be victorious. I’m going into this fight with a do or die mindset and I’m going to leave everything in the ring.”

On making the move from Miami to Las Vegas:

“It’s been a tremendous blessing since I moved here a few months ago from Miami. The quality of sparring I’m getting is just incredible. I’m getting better every day just from sparring top level guys. In Miami, there just isn’t the quality of guys to spar on a regular basis. The move has been great.”

On making his return to the ring:

“I only fought once last year so I’m hoping to get back on track fighting regularly in 2019. I think with a few more fights I’ll be ready to challenge anyone in my division. I just need to stay active.”

Alberto Machado to Defend WBA Super Featherweight Title Against Andrew ‘El Chango” Cancio

Two world title fights will head to the Coachella Valley in February as Golden Boy Promotions presents another exciting night of boxing on DAZN. In the main event, Alberto “Explosivo” Machado (21-0, 17 KOs) will defend his WBA Super Featherweight World Title against Andrew “El Chango” Cancio (19-4-2, 14 KOs) in a 12-round clash. In the co-main event, Rey Vargas (32-0, 22 KOs) will put his WBC Super Bantamweight World Championship on the line against Franklin Manzanilla (18-4, 17 KOs) in a 12-round battle. The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. and will be streamed live on DAZN – which is just $9.99 per month after a one-month free trial.

“Golden Boy Promotions has promised to bring exciting fights every month on DAZN,” said Oscar De La Hoya, CEO and Chairman of Golden Boy Promotions. “We’re keeping our promise by bringing two world title fights featuring a world champion from Puerto Rico in Alberto Machado and one from Mexico in Rey Vargas. The best talent from these two countries, which have a rich history in the sport of boxing, will be on display for fans to watch at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino or from home on DAZN.”

Machado, a 28-year-old of San Juan, Puerto Rico, is a big man for his division and boasts explosive power in both hands. After unifying two regional titles with a dominant unanimous decision victory against Carlos “The Solution” Morales, Machado defeated Jezreel “El Invisible” Corrales by way of eighth-round knockout to capture WBA Super Featherweight World Title in Oct. 2017. The hard-hitting southpaw has retained his title against the likes of Rafael “Sweet Pea” Mensah and Yuandale “Money Shot” Evans and will look to make a third defense against Cancio.

“I am very hungry to go to Los Angeles and start camp for Andrew Cancio,” said Alberto Machado.”Cancio is a great warrior with good experience and will come very hungry, but I will prepare myself responsibly as he is a great challenge for my career. A victory over him will take me further to what I want to achieve in this sport. This will be the third defense of my title, and now I am going in with more experience. I look forward to retaining my championship and returning to Puerto Rico as a world champion.”

Cancio is a 30-year-old contender who recently re-signed with Golden Boy Promotions after scoring a sensational technical knockout victory against then-undefeated prospect Aida Sharibayev. The native of Blythe, Calif. has victories against the likes of Rocky Juarez, Jerry “The Corpus Christi Kid” Belmontes and Rene “Gemelo” Alvarado, and he’s also been in tough fights against Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. and Ronny Rios in a professional career that started over 12 years ago. Needless to say, Cancio has worked hard for his title shot.

“I’m very excited and grateful for this opportunity to fight for a world title,” said Andrew Cancio. “Thanks very much to my manager Ray Chaparro and the Golden Boy Promotions Team, along with DAZN. I’ve watched many of Alberto Machado’s fights and know how great of a fighter he is. However, I’ve already started training and will be well prepared on February 9 to win the world title in front of my fans at Fantasy Springs who have always been so very supportive.”

“We are excited to start 2019 with a great fight for Alberto Machado on DAZN,” said Miguel Cotto, President of Miguel Cotto Promotions.”We are committed together with Golden Boy Promotions to bringing the best fights with the best fighters in the world. We know what Machado he is capable of doing. He will enter the ring as a champion and leave the ring as a champion on February 9.”

As mentioned above, Rey Vargas will defend his 122-pound title against Franklin Manzanilla in the 12-round co-main event. Vargas is a 28-year-old world champion who brings a considerable height and reach advantage to every fight, which he has used to defend his titles against the likes of Ronny Rios, Oscar “El Jaguar” Negrete and Azat “Crazy A” Hovhannisyan.

“Franklin Manzanilla is a complete fighter,” said Rey Vargas. “He’s tough and goes forward, but he also knows how to box. He’s a strong fighter, and he showed that by defeating Julio Ceja in four rounds to earn the right to fight for a world title. Manzanilla also hits hard. I’ve seen this, and his record indicates that as well. However, I also believe he has some deficiencies in his defense, and that’s what we’re going to try to take advantage of in this fight. Lastly, I invite all the people to watch this fight because it’s going to be a war, and God willing I will walk away with my hand raised high.”

Manzanilla is a 30-year-old native of Caracas, Venezuela who will fight in the United States for the first time. Manzanilla is coming off a victory against Julio Ceja for the WBC Silver Super Bantamweight Title, earning him a shot at Vargas in February.

“I’m training very hard to be well prepared,” said Franklin Manznilla. “However, we still haven’t even begun the hard stages of preparation that will have us in excellent condition to give everything in the ring. Rey Vargas is a great fighter who is always well prepared for his fights. He throws a lot of punches, which means we have to be double prepared for this bout. It’s going to be a great fight, and I invite everyone to watch it because they will witness a great upset and will get to know Franklin Manzanilla, a fighter who is preparing physically and mentally to become the new world champion.”

“Rey Vargas is the best super bantamweight in the world,” said Oswaldo Kuchle, President of Promociones del Pueblo. “He will put on a great show on Feb. 9 with his excellent boxing skills. Without a doubt, I think it will be a great and explosive fight that will delight fans in the arena.”

The undercard of this event will be filled with contenders and prospects from the exclusive Golden Boy Promotions stable.

January 18: Stevenson-Rosales and Vikas “The Indian Tank” Krishan Highlight Jennings-Rivas ESPN+ Undercard

Shakur Stevenson, the 21-year-old wunderkind who captured a silver medal for the United States at the 2016 Rio Olympics, will begin his 2019 campaign with his toughest professional bout to date.

Stevenson (9-0, 5 KOs) will battle Jessie Cris Rosales in a 10-rounder for the IBF Intercontinental and WBC Continental Americas featherweight belts on Friday, Jan. 18 at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, N.Y.

Stevenson-Rosales will serve as the co-feature to the Bryant Jennings-Oscar Rivas heavyweight main event, both of which will stream live beginning at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN+ — the new multi-sport, direct-to-consumer subscription streaming service from The Walt Disney Company’s Direct-to-Consumer & International segment in conjunction with ESPN. The undercard, including the highly anticipated pro debut of former Indian amateur standout Vikas “The Indian Tank” Krishan, will also stream live on ESPN+ beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with Groupe Yvon Michel (GYM), tickets, priced at $79, $62, and $45, are available at the Turning Stone Resort Box Office by calling 315-361-7469 or online at Ticketmaster (www.ticketmaster.com).

“I am ready to fight the best featherweights in the world. 2019 is going to be a year to remember for me,” Stevenson said. “Rosales is a tough opponent, but he’s going to be no match for my speed and power.”

Rosales (22-1-1, 10 KOs), a 27-year-old native of Cebu City, Cebu, Philippines, will be making his U.S. debut against Stevenson. He is coming of a second-round KO victory in March against Ibrahim Balla (13-1 at the time) in Altona North, Victoria, Australia. The only blemish on his record came via second-round KO in 2017 to former two-division world champion Jhonny Gonzalez.

Krishan, the most highly decorated amateur in the history of Indian boxing, will take on Steven Andrade (3-3, 2 KOs) in a six-round super welterweight bout. A 26-year-old southpaw, Krishan represented his homeland at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics and became the only Indian fighter in history to capture gold medals at both the Asian and Commonwealth Games. He made headlines at the 2012 Olympics for defeating Errol Spence Jr., only for the Amateur International Boxing Association (AIBA) to overturn the result a few hours later because of fouls that Krishan committed during the match.

“I was an amateur for a very long time, and the time was finally right to turn pro,” Krishan said. I do not take this opportunity lightly, and I look forward to showcasing my skills to boxing fans from around the world. I also want to show that Indians are not only good in medical studies, but we know how to fight as well!”

In other action:

Super welterweight contender Carlos “Caballo Bronco” Adames (15-0, 12 KOs) will take on the veteran Juan Ruiz (21-3, 13 KOs) in a fight scheduled for 10 or eight rounds. Adames is coming off a second-round destruction against Joshua Conley on the Terence Crawford-Jose Benavidez Jr. undercard Oct. 13 in Omaha, Neb.

Robson Conceicao (10-0, 5 KOs), a Brazilian who won a gold medal in front of his home fans at the 2016 Rio Olympics, will continue his march toward a 130-pound title shot in an eight-rounder versus Hector Ambriz (12-8-2, 6 KOs).

Former super featherweight world champion Jason Sosa (21-3-4, 15 KOs) will face the rugged Moises Delgadillo (17-18-2, 9 KOs) in a super featherweight bout scheduled for 10 or eight rounds.

Fazliddin Gaibnazarov (6-0, 3 KOs), who captured Olympic gold for his native Uzbekistan in 2016, will fight Ricardo Garcia (14-4-1, 9 KOs) in an eight-round super lightweight bout. Garcia has never been knocked out as a pro.

Heavyweight prospect Cassius Chaney (14-0, 8 KOs) will look to extend his KO streak to four against Michael Glasscox (6-2-2, 5 KOs) in a six-rounder.