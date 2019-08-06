Boxing Insider Notebook: De La Hoya, IBF, Cohen, Star Boxing, Team USA, and more…

Compiled By: William Holmes

The following is the Boxing Insider notebook for the week of July 30th to August 6th; covering the comings and goings in the sport of boxing that you might have missed.

Statement from Oscar De La Hoya Regarding the IBF’s Decision to Strip Middleweight World Champion Canelo Alvarez

Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy, has issued the following statement in response to the International Boxing Federation’s decision to strip middleweight world champion, Canelo Alvarez.

“We are extremely disappointed at the IBF for forcing the world’s best fighter to relinquish his world title. We have been in serious negotiations with Sergiy Derevyanchenko’s promoter. We offered his team an unprecedented amount of money for a fighter of his limited stature and limited popularity, but the truth is that I’m now certain they never had any intention of making a deal. But instead they wanted to force us to relinquish Canelo’s belt. This is an insult to boxing and more importantly an insult to the boxing fans of the world. This decision validates already existing concerns about the credibility of the IBF championship. Canelo inherited a mandatory challenger by defeating Daniel Jacobs, the man who beat Derevyanchenko, so to strip him of his title without giving him enough time to make the best fight possible is truly what is wrong with boxing, and I plan to aggressively consider all legal actions possible.”

Star Boxing Returns to Resorts World Catskills September 14th

Boxing is back in the RW Epicenter at Resorts World Catskills, in collaboration with Star Boxing, on Saturday, September 14 at 8:00 pm.

“CATSKILLS CLASH II” will include five bouts on the card, including “Action” Anthony Laureano and Richie “Popeye the Sailor Man” Rivera, who won new titles during their thrilling fights at Resorts World Catskills in June.

Undefeated 2018 Connecticut Boxing Hall of Fame Fighter of the Year, “ACTION” ANTHONY LAUREANO (11-0 4KO’S), made his professional debut in September 2016. The East Hartford, CT native is known for his come forward, all action style, hence his nickname. With a relentless work ethic and a work rate inside the ring that is second to none, Laureano is a force to be reckoned with in the super lightweight division, which was prominent as he won the ABO America’s Super Lightweight Title in his last bout at Resorts World Catskills.

Undefeated power punching, light heavyweight, RICHIE “POPEYE THE SAILOR MAN” RIVERA (12-0 10KO’s), is arguably the most popular boxer and hardest hitter in New England. The 28-year-old has almost single handedly resurrected an otherwise dormant boxing scene of late in the Hartford market, which dates back a full century. Rivera won the ABO America’s Cruiserweight Title during his last match and looks forward to his return to the storied Catskills on September 14th.

Greg Cohen Promotions Signs Promising Undefeated Lightweight Jeremy Hill to a Promotional Contract

Greg Cohen of Greg Cohen Promotions proudly announces the signing of undefeated lightweight Jeremy “Zereaux” Hill of New Orleans to a promotional contract.

A tall (6’ 0”) and naturally gifted fighter, Hill (7-0, 4 KOs) came to boxing only six years ago and has quickly developed impressive versatility. The 26-year-old is able to counterpunch with remarkable accuracy and power, as well as break down opponents by coming forward behind relentless pressure.

During his brief 60-fight amateur career, Hill fought his way to the #4 ranking nationally and won the Male Elite Champion at the Ringside World Championships in 2017. He turned pro in April 2018, already winning seven fights, including three undercard appearances on shows headlined by Louisianan and unified world super lightweight champion Regis Prograis’. Those fights provided Hill with impressive showcases twice on DAZN and once on ESPN.

“I’m excited,” said Hill of the deal. “I’ve never been in this situation before. It’s a major move for my career, I’m anxious to work hard to get where I want. My goal is to take over and make everyone feel my presence. I want to retire as one of the best, but right now I’ll just give it my all and hope to get it back someday.”

Hill is managed by New York-based Times Square Boxing Co., founded by Adam Glenn and Joe Winters. “Jeremy is great young man and a phenomenal talent,” said Adam Glenn, CEO of Times Square Boxing Co. “He is the total package. He has the skills inside the ring to be a champion and the charm, personality and character outside the ring to be a true star in the sport. We’re very excited to work with Greg and his team, who immediately recognized Jeremy’s talent and shared our vision for his future.”

“Jeremy is a hardworking and dedicated young fighter,” said Times Square Boxing Co. Chairman, Joe Winters. “Jeremy has had a great start to his career, fighting frequently and getting to showcase his talent on major cards. We’re excited for his future, and signing with a topflight promoter, like Greg Cohen, is a great step for him.”

Greg Cohen, who has a history of spotting and developing raw talent, says that Hill has already shown he has real potential in the sport.

“Jeremy can do it all,” said Cohen. “He can box and move, he can counterpunch and he can be a merciless finisher when he wants to. He beat a decent opponent last time out, Kaylyn Alfred, who can fight. Jeremy wore him down in three rounds and stopped him with body shots. He’s got terrific speed and he’s a very charismatic and likable fighter. It’s easy to picture Jeremy becoming a well-known world champion with his mix of talents and gifts. I’m happy to be working with him and Adam.”

Hill says he’ll be working even harder with trainer Toby Wattigney and looking to advance quickly now that he’s signed with a national promoter.

“I want to stay active and learn more. I would love to get more knowledge from big name people in this game. That’s what this deal does for me.”

Team USA Closes 2019 Pan American Games with Four Silver Medals

The American teams time in Lima, Peru at the 2019 Pan American Games came to a close last night after six intense days of boxing action at the Miguel Grau Coliseum.

Bantamweight Duke Ragan (Cincinnati, Ohio) and light welterweight Keyshawn Davis (Norfolk, Va.) began the night coming up short against Cuban duo, David Caballero Garcia and Andy Cruz, respectively, to leave these Pan American Games with silver medals.

Team USA captain Virginia Fuchs (Houston, Texas) met a familiar foe in tonight’s flyweight championship bout, Ingrid Valencia of Colombia. However, this time Valencia received the judges’ cards on a 4-1 decision to give Fuchs Team USA’s third silver medal of the night.

Middleweight Naomi Graham (Colorado Springs, Colo.) closed out the tournament by leaving everything in the ring against Jessica Caicedo Sinisterra, of Colombia, but came up short in the judges’ eyes by a 4-1 decision to add a fourth silver to Team USA’s final medal count.

Head Coach Billy Walsh (Colorado Springs, Colo.), National Assistant Coach Kay Koroma (Colorado Springs, Colo.), as well as assistant coaches Joe Guzman (Fountain, Colo.) and Jeff Mays (San Antonio, Texas) guided the American delegation throughout the tournament to USA Boxing’s best performance since the 1983 Pan American Games, which won 12 medals. Team USA entered these Championships with 11 boxers, with 10 boxers medaling. The team will return to the United States on August 4.

Results:

51 kg. Ingrid Valencia/COL dec. over Virginia Fuchs, Houston, Texas/USA, 4-1

56 kg. David Caballero Garcia/CUB dec. over Duke Ragan, Cincinnati, Ohio/USA, 5-0

64 kg. Andy Cruz/CUB dec. over Keyshawn Davis, Norfolk, Va./USA, 4-1

75 kg. Jessica Caicedo Sinisterra/COL dec. over Naomi Graham, Colorado Springs, Colo./USA, 4-1

Top Rank Boxing Releases Full Fighter Card, Frampton Injured

Top Rank Boxing recently released their full fighter card for Saturday, August 10th at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Carl Frampton was scheduled be in the main event against Emmanuel Dominguez in the featherweight division, but a freak accident caused Frampton to suffer a broken hand and he had to pull out.

The rest of the card is as follows:

CO-FEATURE:

Jason Sosa vs. Haskell Lydell Rhodes

Former super featherweight world champion Jason Sosa won’t have to travel far for his next assignment. The native of Camden, New Jersey, will make the short drive to Philadelphia to face veteran Haskell Lydell Rhodes in a 10-round super featherweight bout.

OTHER UNDERCARD BOUTS:

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Adan Gonzales

The long-awaited professional debut of two-time Cuban Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez will come against Adan Gonzales (4-2-2, 2 KOs) in a four-round featherweight bout.

Sonny Conto vs. Guillermo Del Rio

South Philadelphia-born heavyweight puncher Sonny “The Bronco” Conto (3-0, 3 KOs) will take on Guillermo Del Rio (2-2-1, 2 KOs) in a four-rounder. Conto was one of Tyson Fury’s chief sparring partners for Fury’s June 15 bout against Tom Schwarz. Conto stopped Daniel Infante in two rounds on the Fury-Schwarz card in Las Vegas.

Edgar Berlanga vs. TBA

Middleweight sensation Edgar Berlanga (11-0, 11 KOs), who has 11 straight first-round knockouts to begin his career, will face an opponent to be named in an eight-rounder.

Donald Smith vs. Abdur-Raheem Abdullah

Donald Smith (9-0, 6 KOs), a 5-foot-11 southpaw featherweight from Philadelphia, will look to notch his second victory of the year against Abdur-Raheem Abdullah (3-2, 0 KOs) in a six-rounder.

Paul Kroll vs. Shinard Bunch

Paul “The Punisher” Kroll (4-0, 4 KOs) will look to thrill the hometown fans versus fellow unbeaten Shinard Bunch (2-0, 2 KOs) in a six-round super welterweight bout. Kroll, who turned pro last August, has three first-round knockouts on his ledger.

Jeremy Adorno vs. Fernando Robles

Jeremy “Magic Hands” Adorno (1-0, 0 KOs) will fight the upset-minded Fernando Robles (2-1, 0 KOs) in a four-round super bantamweight bout.