Boxing Insider Notebook: Coleman, Martinez, Eddie Murphy, Russell Peltz, and more…

Compiled By: William Holmes

The following is the Boxing Insider notebook for the week of October 1st to October 8th; covering the comings and goings in the sport of boxing that you might have missed.

J. Russell Peltz Honored by Philadelphia City Council

Members of the Philadelphia City Council presented a resolution honoring J Russell Peltz at this morning’s council meeting on behalf of President Darrell Clarke. The resolution recognized Peltz’ contribution to the city over 50 years of promoting boxing in Philadelphia. President Clarke serves as the City Councilman for District 5, where Peltz promoted his first boxing event at the Blue Horizon on September 30, 1969.

The resolution gave a brief history of Peltz’ career before thanking him for the profound impact he had on the city over the last 50 years. It also expressed the wish that the next generation of boxing promoters continue to preserve Philadelphia’s legacy as a boxing stronghold.

Peltz was gracious in his remarks, and had the crowd laughing when he began speaking about his career.

“I’m humbled to be honored by the city,” he began, “because if you think about it, the only thing I’ve done over the last 50 years is start fights that other people finish.

“I’ve grown up in the greatest fight city in the world,” he continued. “Some of the greatest fighters of all time have fought for me – hall of fame fighters – beginning with my first love, Bennie Briscoe in 1969, and going all the way up through one of my fighters winning a world title in Bejing, China a couple years ago by the name of Jason Sosa.”

He closed his remarks with a story about playing “Cowboys & Indians” as a kid, and how he thought it would be so cool if he could just play the game as an adult, instead of going to work every day. “Honestly, that’s what my career has been like,” he said, and thanked the Council for the honor.

Peltz was joined in attendance by his wife, Linda, and his protege and the promoter of Friday’s “Blood, Sweat and 50 Years” fight card at 2300 Arena, Michelle Rosado.

Eddie Murphy’s Nephew Brandyn Lynch Aims to Shine on 10/12 in California

Rising super welterweight Brandyn “Bad News” Lynch(9-10) returns to action next Saturday when he faces Bernard Thomas in Pico Rivera, California. The stakes have never been higher for Lynch as the vacant GBO super welterweight regional title will be on the line.

The 28 year old Lynch, who began boxing professionally in late 2016 is the nephew of Eddie Murphy who recently signed a major distribution deal with streaming giant Netflix. This will be the 5th fight of the year for Lynch who expects to keep his busy schedule through 2020 as he moves closer to title contention.

Ronald Johnson headlines the card against Sergio Ramirez in a rematch of their 2017 thriller that took place in Las Vegas. Johnson won the first time around by unanimous decision and is looking to win more decisively in their second go around.

In addition to headlining the card, Johnson is also the CEO of American Dream Presents, the company that is co-promoting the card along with Red Boxing Promotions and Hollywood’s Powerhouse Wardour Studios. This event will serve as the lead in to a big 2020 for the company as several shows are being mapped out both domestically and internationally in 2020.

Johnson is looking for Lynch to be one of the cornerstones of some of the upcoming events. He recently sat down with Brandyn’s father, Vernon Lynch to discuss his son’s future plans and both sides are interested in coming to a long term agreement.

Lynch’s boxing ability, combined with his family’s connections, has generated a lot of interest in Hollywood. Many of Hollywood’s biggest names will be in attendance on October 12th.

Sampson Lewkowicz Congratulates Sergio “Maravilla” Martinez for Being Named on Class of 2020 International Boxing Hall of Fame Ballot

Promoter/matchmaker and legendary talent scout Sampson Lewkowicz wishes to congratulate his long-time fighter and former junior middleweight and middleweight champion Sergio “Maravilla” Martinez, for being included on the International Boxing Hall of Fame (IBHOF) ballot for the class of 2020.

In his long and storied career, Martinez held the Interim World Boxing Council World Super Welter Title and the WBC Middleweight Championship, which he defended six times. His memorable victories over Paul “The Punisher” Williams (KO 2) Kelly Pavlik (UD 12) and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (UD 12) cemented Martinez as one of the top fighters of the early 2010’s.

Lewkowicz, best-known as the man who discovered Manny Pacquiao, signed a then-unknown WBC Super Middleweight Champion David Benavidez and brought Martinez to North America, is also making his debut on the hall-of-fame ballot this year. Lewkowicz was a long-time advisor to Martinez through all the most important parts of his career and the pair enjoy a warm relationship to this day.

Martinez will have his work cut out for him to make the cut, as the Class of 2020 is stacked with superstars including Jorge Arce, Timothy Bradley, Vuyani Bungu, Joel Casamayor, Diego Corrales, Carl Froch, Bernard Hopkins, Juan Manuel Marquez, Shane Mosley, Antonio Tarver and Israel Vazquez.

“I congratulate the great champion, Sergio Martinez, for being named in this esteemed hall’s ballot. He was and will always be a role model and beloved fighter and this recognition is well deserved. I hope the judges see him as the great warrior he is and put him among the best of all time.”

Lewkowicz, a former amateur boxer, was born in Montevideo, Uruguay, and came to the US in 1971. He met then World Boxing Council President Jose Sulaiman while managing an electronics store in New York City and caught the boxing bug. The rest, as they say, is history.

He is nominated in the Non-Participant Category, along with 29 others including Kenny Adams (trainer), Rodney Berman (promoter), Freddie Brown (cut man), Bill Caplan (publicist), Miguel Diaz (trainer/cutman), Lou DiBella (promoter), Cameron Dunkin (manager), Kathy Duva (promoter), Duane Ford (judge); Al Gavin (cut man); Harry Gibbs (referee); Brad Goodman (matchmaker), Dr. Margaret Goodman (ringside physician), Dan Goossen (promoter), Chuck Hull (ring announcer), Brendan Ingle (trainer), Jackie McCoy (manager/trainer); Dave Moretti (judge), Carlos Padilla (referee), Abel Sanchez (trainer), Fritz Sdunek (trainer), Francisco “Paco” Valcarcel (administrator) and Ulli Wegner (trainer), Ted Broadribb (manager), Charles E. “Parson” Davies (Manager), Francois Deschamps (manager), Dai Dollings (trainer), John Fleming (manager/promoter) and Gilberto Mendoza Sr. (administrator).

The hall of fame’s electors, made up of members of the Boxing Writers Association of America and selected non-members of the BWAA as well as a panel of historians from Japan, England, Canada, Italy, South Africa, Germany, Mexico, Puerto Rico and the United States, will vote for five people in each category and, in Lewkowicz’s category, the top three vote-getters will be inducted.

Adding some hope to Martinez’s chances, the IBHOF has made a rule change that states that in addition to the top-three vote getters, any fighter who receives more than 80% of the vote will be inducted, creating the possibility of five fighters being enshrined in one year.

“It is just an honor to be on the ballot with so many great names,” continued Lewkowicz. “My hope is for Sergio Martinez, who deserves to take a place of honor among the greats. He is an icon and a treasure to his countrymen and deserves any accolades he receives.”

GH3 Promotions Signs Undefeated Junior Middleweight Derrick Coleman Jr.

GH3 Promotions has announced the signing of undefeated junior middleweight prospect Derrick Coleman.

Coleman of Detroit, Michigan, has a record of 9-0 with seven knockouts.

“Derrick is a very talented young fighter. He possesses a lot of skill and power. I look forward on moving him, getting him great television exposure, and putting him in position for big fights,” said GH3 Promotions CEO, Vito Mielnicki.

The now 20 year-old Coleman began boxing at the age of four because his family, namely his grandfather were big fans of the sport. Coleman had a 135-fight amateur career, and was a four-time National Champion.

Coleman plied his trade at the famed Kronk Gym, and worked with the legendary Emanuel Steward until his passing. Coleman is now trained by Marlon Thomas.

Coleman turned professional in 2017 at the age of 18, and he has been perfect by displaying his boxer-puncher skill-set.

“I signed with GH3 Promotions because Vito treated me like family, and he made me an offer that could not turn down. I can see him moving me and hopefully I will be in the top-20 in the next year.”

Coleman, who is managed by Sheer Sports Management, and advised by Dave “Bing” Dogan.

“This is a great situation to be working with Vito. He can do a lot of good for Derrick and I know he will move him in the right direction,” said Dogan.

Coleman will be in action on Friday, October 25th in Philadelphia.